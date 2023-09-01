WORLD ROUNDUP Why Japan and South Korea Care About Taiwan | The Dangers of Failed and Weak States in the Caribbean | South Africa’s Power Failures, and more

· Iran Says Israel Deliberately Supplied Defective Parts for Missile Program

Israel is sabotaging Iran’s ballistic missile program through faulty foreign parts · Improved Relations Won’t Signal Vietnam Alignment with US, Experts Say

In Hanoi’s diplomatic hierarchy, a strategic partnership is the second tier, only surpassed by the highest-level designation – a comprehensive strategic partnership · Thailand’s Turbulence: Implications for the Region and the World

Thailand’s national elections saw a resounding vote for democratic change, but the ruling elite have maneuvered to preserve power, setting in motion another round of political upheaval · South Africa’s Power Failures Are a Symptom of a Deeper Disease

South Africa’s power crisis is the manifestation of a deeper malaise that has metastasised · Why Japan and South Korea Care About Taiwan

Systemic instability of this kind need not portend conflict, but the likelihood of conflict rises and falls with other factors · Chinese-Made Electric Cars Arrive Stateside

China’s EV industry is ascendant everywhere—except the U.S. Is that about to change? · Can BRICS Derail the Dollar’s Dominance?

The group’s countries share one concern—the growing use of U.S. sanctions to restrict trade and investment globally · BRICS Wants to be Non-Aligned Movement 2.0—It Could Also End as a Dud

Fans of BRICS should recall the gradual slide of the Non-Aligned Movement of the 1950s and 1960s into global irrelevancy · The Dangers of Failed and Weak States in the Caribbean

The Caribbean has failed and weak states, but it is not a zone of instability; Washington should want to keep it that way

Iran Says Israel Deliberately Supplied Defective Parts for Missile Program (AP / VOA News)

Iran accused Israel on Thursday of trying to sabotage its ballistic missile program through faulty foreign parts that could explode, damaging or destroying the weapons before they could be used.

The Israeli prime minister’s office declined to comment on the allegation, though it comes amid a yearslong effort by both Israel and the U.S. to target Iran. A reporter also said the parts could be used in Iran’s extensive arsenal of drones, which have grown in prominence amid their use by Russia in its war on Ukraine.

The report described the alleged Israeli operation as “one of the biggest attempts at sabotage” it had ever seen. It accused Israeli Mossad agents of supplying the faulty parts, which the state TV report described as low-price “connectors.”

Improved Relations Won’t Signal Vietnam Alignment with US, Experts Say (VOA News)

When U.S. President Joe Biden visits Vietnam in early September, experts say Washington and Hanoi are likely to upgrade ties to a strategic partnership, an important step for bilateral relations. Experts add, however, that this should not be misinterpreted as Vietnam aligning with the United States.

In Hanoi’s diplomatic hierarchy, a strategic partnership is the second tier, only surpassed by the highest-level designation – a comprehensive strategic partnership.

While experts said upgraded ties are close to a sure thing if Biden’s visit goes as planned, they said that Vietnamese leaders are upgrading their partnerships more broadly as a defense to China’s growing aggression in the region.

Thailand’s Turbulence: Implications for the Region and the World (Joshua Kurlantzick, CFR)

It has been a turbulent summer for Thailand’s political scene, capped with the return of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra after fifteen years abroad, and with the Pheu Thai Party—long de facto under Thaksin’s sway—forming a governing coalition with pro-military parties and other establishment forces. What do the recent elections mean for Thailand’s democracy?

While the elections themselves were free and fair, their aftermath shows that Thailand remains controlled by a military-royalist establishment aligned with the judiciary and some larger companies. (Cont.)