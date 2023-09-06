OUR PICKS Cable TV, Phone Companies also Responsible in Maui Fires | Elon Musk’s Strange New Feud with a Jewish Anti-hate Group | Planning for Longer-Term Disaster Displacement, and more

Published 6 September 2023

· Lawyers Claim Cable TV, Phone Companies also Responsible in Maui Fires

Telephone companies share responsibility for the disaster because they allegedly overloaded and destabilized some of the power poles · Findings From the White Hat Cyber Forecasting Tournament

What 18 months of running a prediction platform for cybersecurity reveals about cyberattacks, metrics, and the availability of data · Maui After Fire Illustrates Need to Plan for Longer-Term Disaster Displacement

Evacuations are a major component of disaster risk-reduction strategies,and they may become more-common as climate change triggers more frequent and severe disasters · Elon Musk’s Strange New Feud with a Jewish Anti-hate Group, Explained

Elon Musk is venturing into some dangerous territory about Jews · The Former Proud Boys Leader Finds Out

Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison on charges related to January 6 · How American Democracy Fell So Far Behind

The country’s Constitution was once the standard-bearer for the world. Today, many other countries have much fairer systems for electing their leaders and passing laws · Section 3 Disqualifications for Democracy Preservation

Disqualifying Trump from holding public office under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment is an example of democracy-limiting measures that help preserve democracy

Lawyers Claim Cable TV, Phone Companies also Responsible in Maui Fires (AP / VOA News)

After a visit to a warehouse where Hawaiian Electric Company is housing power poles and electrical equipment that may be key to the investigation of last month’s devastating fires on Maui, lawyers for Lahaina residents and business owners told a court Tuesday that cable TV and telephone companies share responsibility for the disaster because they allegedly overloaded and destabilized some of the poles.

The lawyers said the cables were attached in a way that put too much tension on the poles, causing them to lean and break in the winds on Aug. 8 when flames burned down much of Lahaina, killing at least 115 people and destroying more than 2,000 structures.

LippSmith LLP has filed a proposed class action against Hawaii’s electric utility and Maui County in state court in Hawaii. Attorney Graham LippSmith is now asking the court to add multiple telecommunications companies and public and private landowners to the original suit.

Findings from the White Hat Cyber Forecasting Tournament (Mary Brooks, Paul Rosenzweig, and Ryan Beck, Lawfare)

A year and a half ago, we announced the White Hat Cyber Forecasting Tournament: a prediction platform for cybersecurity. The tournament was designed as part of a broader project to research alternative methods of gathering information about cybersecurity risks to increase the available public data in the cybersecurity industry and further its use of metrics.

In recent years, the importance of identifying and analyzing cybersecurity metrics at a federal level has become increasingly mainstream. There are ongoing efforts to pass congressional legislation that would create a Bureau of Cyber Statistics and to stand up frameworks for evaluating national cybersecurity. A Cyber Safety Review Board has just published its second in-depth analysis of a major cyber threat. Numerous private companies are working to collect and standardize metrics for cybersecurity performance. Still, there is a lack of consistent, high-level, and publicly available data. The tournament was our effort to explore a relatively unusual way of filling that gap.