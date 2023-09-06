WORLD ROUNDUP Con-Man Realism | Never Say Never to an Asian NATO | The State of Nuclear Instability in South Asia, and more

Published 6 September 2023

· The Con-Man Realism of Vivek Ramaswamy

The Republican presidential candidate’s foreign-policy platform is false advertising · Economic, Strategic Concerns Seen Pushing Vietnam Toward US

Only a handful of other countries — such as India and South Korea — currently share such a relationship with Vietnam · The State of Nuclear Instability in South Asia: India, Pakistan, and China

The uneasy nuclear balance between India and Pakistan is being unsettled by India’s competition with China and China’s competition with the United States · China Authorities Arrest 2 for Smashing Through Great Wall with Excavator

China’s Great Wall has been pierced by Genghis Khan, the Manchus, and now, allegedly, a couple of construction workers · South Korea to Waive Visa Fee for Chinese Tourists, Increase Flights Between Countries

Measures are part of efforts to “reinforce economic cooperation” and warm up people-to-people ties · Never Say Never to an Asian NATO

A collective security bloc suddenly looks more plausible—never mind the denials · Why the World Needs a Democratic Taiwan at the UN

Counterbalancing China’s growing influence in international organizations

The Con-Man Realism of Vivek Ramaswamy (Stephen M. Walt, Foreign Policy)

If a politician wants to convey a sense of gravitas and sound like a serious foreign-policy thinker, they are apt to declare that they are a “realist.”But caveat emptor: Experience suggests that such claims need to be viewed with considerable skepticism.

Given this tradition of misrepresentation, it should not surprise you that Vivek Ramaswamy—the latest slick neophyte to say that he knows how to set U.S. foreign policy right—has claimed the realist mantle for himself. Writing in the American Conservative, Ramaswamy advances what he calls a viable doctrine of “Realism and Revival.”

So why am I not clamoring to get a spot on his team, sending his campaign a nice fat contribution, and writing a column praising his remarkable insights?

Let’s start with the basics. Foreign-policy realism begins by trying to comprehend the political world as it really is, not as we might like it to be, and that requires an accurate understanding of history and a clear sense of what is politically feasible. Ramaswamy’s article fails on both counts: His analysis and recommendations are glib, shallow, and rest on some dubious historical assertions. Moreover, his confident claim that he can achieve swift and sweeping foreign-policy successes at little or no cost is as dependent on magical thinking as the policies of the neoconservatives and liberal internationalists he repeatedly criticizes.

There are many more problems, omissions, errors, mistakes, and sleights-of-hand in Ramaswamy’s presentation of himself as a realist. But there’s one final, glaring element of unreality in Ramaswamy’s essay. It is silent on the issue of climate change, which is not surprising given his view that the whole matter is a hoax. But if true realism requires us to see things as they really are, then denying this element of our geophysical reality is both ludicrous and irresponsible. Realism tells us to avoid wishful thinking and face our problems squarely and honestly, and a would-be president who is blind to how human activity is altering our environment—with far-reaching geopolitical and national security consequences—is living in a dream world.