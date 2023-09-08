Published 8 September 2023

· U.S. Probes Made-in-China Chip as Tensions Flare Over Technology

The discovery of an advanced chip within Huawei’s latest smartphone set off a debate in Washington about the efficacy of sanctions intended to contain a geopolitical rival

· The Rapid Intensification of Hurricane Lee Is a Warning

Fueled by warm water and humidity, hurricanes can quickly turn into life-threatening monsters. Get ready for more of this phenomenon as the planet warms.

· Elon Musk’s Latest Target Hits Back

A conversation with the Anti-Defamation League’s Jonathan Greenblatt, on a feud that is as bizarre as it is predictable

· Top U.S. Spies Meet with Privacy Experts Over Surveillance ‘Crown Jewel’

Critics say efforts to get U.S. intelligence agencies to adopt privacy reforms have largely failed. Without those changes, renewal of a post-9/11 surveillance policy may be doomed.

· The U.S. Military Can’t Solve the Fentanyl Crisis

A trendy idea among GOP candidates would fail, just as it did in Colombia.

· The Absence of Data Privacy Law is a National Security Threat

Informational technology companies’ involvement in aiding and abetting foreign intelligence activities in alleged human rights violations must continue to face scrutiny

· Vegas Man Tied to Extremist Group Gets Life Sentence for Terrorism Plot Targeting 2020 Protests

Life in prison with the possibility of parole for an extremist’s role in a plot to firebomb a Black Lives Matter protest in Las Vegas in 2020

· To Help Curb Terrorism and Violence Threats, DHS Awards $20m to Local Communities

DHS has prioritized combatting domestic extremism