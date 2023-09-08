OUR PICKSRapid Intensification of Hurricane Lee Is a Warning | U.S. Military Can’t Solve the Fentanyl Crisis | U.S. Probes Made-in-China Chips, and more
U.S. Probes Made-in-China Chip as Tensions Flare Over Technology (by Mackenzie Hawkins, Bloomberg News)
The U.S. government has begun an official probe into an advanced made-in-China chip housed within Huawei Technologies Co.’s latest smartphone, as tensions flare between the two superpowers over technological prowess.
The Commerce Department, which enacted a series of restrictions against Huawei and China’s chip industry over the past two years, said it’s working to get more information on a “purported” 7-nanometer processor discovered within the Mate 60 Pro. The chip was made by China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., which like Huawei is blacklisted by the U.S. and restricted from accessing American technology.
The discovery of the chip set off a debate in Washington about the efficacy of sanctions intended to contain a geopolitical rival and coincided with a move in China to expand a ban on the use of iPhones in government-backed agencies and state companies.
The U.S. has been trying to throttle China’s tech sector for years amid concerns in Washington that it will gain a military edge. China, which has bristled at the restrictions, has its own fears about the use of foreign technology in sensitive industries and has been seeking to reduce its reliance on American software and circuitry.
The Rapid Intensification of Hurricane Lee Is a Warning (Matt Simon, Wired)
Just a week after Hurricane Idalia “rapidly intensified” and slammed the Florida coast with monster storm surges, Tropical Storm Lee has grown into a massive hurricane in the Atlantic. By feeding on exceptionally warm waters, it has undergone rapid intensification, a transformation that scientists define as an increase in sustained wind speeds of 30 knots (35 miles per hour) or more within 24 hours. Lee boosted from 70 knots to 116 knots over just 12 hours yesterday. It’s now at 146 knots—a Category 5 hurricane—and is expected to intensify still more. In the Pacific, Jova rapidly intensified earlier this week from a 60-knot tropical storm to a 140-knot Category 5, which prompted one hurricane scientist to tweet: “Wait, what???” (Cont.)