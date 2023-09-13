OUR PICKS A Whole-of-State Approach to Cybersecurity Challenges | Climate Science Under Attack | Looking for Alien Civilizations All Wrong, and more

Published 13 September 2023

Scientists Say You’re Looking for Alien Civilizations All Wrong (Ramin Skibba, Wired)

An influential group of researchers is making the case for new ways to search the skies for signs of alien societies. They argue that current methods could be biased by human-centered thinking, and that it’s time to take advantage of data-driven, machine learning techniques.

The team of 22 scientists released a new report on August 30, contending that the field needs to make better use of new and underutilized tools, namely gigantic catalogs from telescope surveys and computer algorithms that can mine those catalogs to spot astrophysical oddities that might have gone unnoticed. Maybe an anomaly will point to an object or phenomenon that is artificial—that is, alien—in origin. For example, chlorofluorocarbons and nitrogen oxide in a world’s atmosphere could be signs of industrial pollution, like smog. Or perhaps scientists could one day detect a sign of waste heat emitted by a Dyson sphere—a hypothetical massive shell that an alien civilization might build around a star to harness its solar power.

A Whole-of-State Approach Is the Answer to Our Nation’s Cybersecurity Challenges (Sean MacKirdy, HSToday)

The cyber threat landscape within state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) government is unique. These agencies are charged with managing and protecting some of the most sensitive citizen data there is, from arrest records to tax documents and more. SLTT agency networks are decentralized and amorphous in nature, spanning multiple public offices and making them difficult to secure.

The work of SLTT agencies is vital to protecting our nation’s critical infrastructure and ensuring the well-being of the communities they serve, but talent shortages, tight budgets, and legacy technologies create significant barriers to success. It is clear that a new approach is needed – one that enables agencies to work together for their mutual success, more commonly referred to as whole-of-state cybersecurity.

Administration Secures Voluntary Commitments from Eight Additional Artificial Intelligence Companies to Manage the Risks Posed by AI (White House)

The White House on Tuesday convened industry leaders at the White House to announce that the Aadministration has secured a second round of voluntary commitments from eight companies—Adobe, Cohere, IBM, Nvidia, Palantir, Salesforce, Scale AI, and Stability—that will help drive safe, secure, and trustworthy development of AI technology.

These commitments represent a bridge to government action, and are just one part of the administration’s comprehensive approach to exploiting the promise and managing the risks of AI. The administration is developing an Executive Order and will continue to pursue bipartisan legislation to help America lead the way in responsible AI development. (Cont.)