WORLD ROUNDUP The U.S. Should Ask for More from Saudi Arabia | How to Break China’s Hold on Batteries and Critical Minerals | Germany’s Extreme Right Seized on the Martial Arts Scene, and more

Published 4 October 2023

· The U.S. Should Ask for More from Saudi Arabia

Riyadh wants big concessions from Washington in exchange for normalizing ties with Israel. Biden should ask for big concessions in return · Beijing’s Middle East Policy is Running Aground

Despite limited diplomatic achievements this year, China finds the Middle East’s perennial conflicts and tensions difficult to navigate · How to Break China’s Hold on Batteries and Critical Minerals

The security of clean energy is easier to manage than the security of oil · Elemental Bonds: The United States, Vietnam, and Rare Earth Elements

Washington and Hanoi should seize the opportunity presented by recent improvements in relations to forge a partnership in Rare Earth Element (REE) development · China Finds Friends in Europe’s Far Right

A German politician’s ties to a Chinese influence network are part of a pattern across Central and Eastern Europe · How Germany’s Extreme Right Seized on the Martial Arts Scene

To increase their ranks, neo-Nazi groups in Germany and across Europe are using the sport as a training and recruiting tool

The U.S. Should Ask for More from Saudi Arabia (Steven Simon and Aaron David Miller, Foreign Policy)

Over the past several months, much ink has been spilled, including by the two of us, over the alluring possibility of a U.S.-brokered Saudi-Israeli normalization accord. And a great deal of it has been devoted to what the Biden administration would need to deliver to the Saudis to facilitate such a deal.

The reported Saudi demands from the United States are sizable—even historic: a defense treaty approved for ratification by the U.S. Senate with a commitment to defend the kingdom if attacked; U.S. help in constructing a civilian nuclear program with some degree of Saudi control over the fuel cycle, enabling the country to enrich fissile material potentially to weapons grade; and access to more U.S. weapons systems.

What is less clear—and less often discussed—is what the Biden administration should or will ask of Riyadh. Yet it’s not only a fair but also an imperative question to ask, especially for the U.S. Congress, whose assent to any concessions will be required. The primary U.S. quid pro quo appears to be Saudi Arabia’s agreement to normalize relations with Israel. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has repeatedly described such an agreement as “transformative.” And it may well be, for Israel and Saudi Arabia. But it’s hardly commensurate—in strategic terms—with what the United States is being asked to pay.

And it’s being asked to pay a high price indeed.

Beijing’s Middle East Policy is Running Aground (Julian Spencer-Churchill and Behrouz Ayaz, National Interest)

As the United States and the Soviet Union discovered half a century ago, China is finding that its deepening engagement with the Middle East is more frustrating than rewarding. Energy, economic interests, and security are the main goals of Chinese diplomacy in the Middle East. Beijing’s foreign policy, mimicking that of Washington’s in the 1950s, seeks as broad an appeal as possible to minimize energy dependence on a single country or coalition and offset the risks inherent in dealing with unstable regimes and regional alignments. China’s de-risking strategy means balanced relations with pairs of historical rivals, such as Saudi Arabia and Iran, all of which puts it at odds with Israel. (Cont.)