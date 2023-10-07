WORLD ROUNDUP Assessing North Korea’s Nuclear Intentions | Can a New Intervention Do Right by Haiti? | Why False Energy Hopes Are Bad for Africa, and more

Published 6 October 2023

· ‘Gobsmackingly Bananas’: Scientists on September’s Global Heat Record

2023 is on track to be 1.4C above pre-industrial temperatures · North Korea Turns Off Nuclear Reactor ‘to Extract Fuel for Warheads’

Regime could gain enough weapons-grade plutonium for up to four bombs, intelligence agencies fear · Regulators Give Chinese AI Companies a Helping Hand

Far from hampering the AI industry, China’s government is actively seeking to bolster it · IAEA Training Centre for Nuclear Security Opens Doors to Build Expertise in Countering Nuclear Terrorism

Center will support the growing efforts to tackle global nuclear terrorism · Assessing North Korea’s Nuclear Intentions

North Korea’s willingness to denuclearize depends on the balance of power between China and Russia · North Korea Will Never Give Up Its Nuclear Weapons. Will Japan and South Korea Go Nuclear?

It’s pretty clear that North Korea has no intention whatsoever to give up its nuclear weapons, and there’s no good news about Pyongyang adopting a softer nuclear doctrine, either · Why False Energy Hopes Are Bad for Africa

Rich-world advocates are pushing outlandish green scenarios that will keep Africans poor · Can a New Intervention Do Right by Haiti?

A complicated history looms over the latest effort to fix the country’s security crisis

‘Gobsmackingly Bananas’: Scientists on September’s Global Heat Record (Adam Vaughan, The Times)

Last month was the warmest globally of any September in records going back to 1940, leaving this year well on track to be the hottest on record.

Scientists said September’s average temperature of 16.38C was “unprecedented” and “gobsmackingly bananas”.

The unseasonable warmth follows the warmest northern hemisphere summer on record as heatwaves baked southern Europe, Asia and North America.

Last month was 0.5C warmer than the previous warmest September, 2020, and also startled researchers at the EU Earth observation programme, Copernicus Climate Change Service, by being 0.93C above the average for recent decades. That makes it the most anomalous month of any month in any year going back to 1940, Copernicus said.

“This extreme month has pushed 2023 into the dubious honour of first place — on track to be the warmest year and about 1.4C above pre-industrial average temperatures,” said Samantha Burgess, deputy director at Copernicus.

North Korea Turns Off Nuclear Reactor ‘to Extract Fuel for Warheads’ (Richard Lloyd Parry, The Times)

North Korea has turned off the nuclear reactor that is its main source of weapons material, opening the way for it to extract enough spent fuel to build at least four more nuclear bombs, according to reports citing US and South Korean intelligence.

The South Korean government said that it is closely monitoring the Yongbyon nuclear power plant, after a report in the Dong-A newspaper that its five megawatt reactor was shut down late last month. According to an unnamed South Korean government official cited in the report, intelligence agencies suspect this had been done in order to extract plutonium fuel and process it into the key ingredient of nuclear warheads.

The reactor has been in continuous operation for more than two years, meaning that it could generate 12 to 16kg of weapons-grade plutonium, enough to make three or four 15-kiloton warheads — about the same size as the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima.