Published 6 October 2023

CBP’s Procurement Leader Prioritizes Communication with Industry to Equip Border Mission in Rapidly Evolving Environment (Bridget Johnson, HSToday)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s procurement shop is invested in improving collaboration and communication with industry “because no one should call me and say what’s going on with this one” as contract opportunities work their way through the process, Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Acquisition Diane Sahakian told the Government Services and Technology Coalition at the industry group’s recent annual meeting.

Sahakian, who wears dual hats while also serving as CBP’s Head of Contracting Activity (a role she expects to be filled soon), has served the CBP mission dating back to the U.S. Customs Service in 1985.

US Army Scrambles to Catch Up to Rising Drone Threat (Sam Skove, Defense One)

Dangling from the ceiling and laid flat on display stands, sleek drones of every shape and size were ubiquitous at last month’s sprawling DSEI arms show. Far less common were weapons to stop them.

The same is true on the battlefields of Ukraine—and in the arsenals and training grounds of the U.S. Army.

Army officials say NATO’s largest land force is making progress when it comes to defending troops from drones. But service leaders have yet to make definitive plans for their future counter-drone force, even as they field far fewer defenses than analysts suggest will be needed.

The Newest Threat to Elections Is AI-boosted Disinformation (Bruce Schneier, Defense One)

Elections around the world are facing an evolving threat from foreign actors, one that involves artificial intelligence.

Countries trying to influence each other’s elections entered a new era in 2016, when the Russians launched a series of social media disinformation campaigns targeting the U.S. presidential election. Over the next seven years, a number of countries – most prominently China and Iran – used social media to influence foreign elections, both in the U.S. and elsewhere in the world. There’s no reason to expect 2023 and 2024 to be any different.

But there is a new element: generative AI and large language models. These have the ability to quickly and easily produce endless reams of text on any topic in any tone from any perspective. As a security expert, I believe it’s a tool uniquely suited to internet-era propaganda.