WORLD ROUNDUP The Hamas Attack Has Changed Everything | Hubris Meets Nemesis in Israel | The Dangers of Peak China, and more

Published 10 October 2023

· The Hamas Attack Has Changed Everything

The starting point for the new Middle East will be an Israeli reoccupation of the Gaza Strip, not an Israeli Embassy in Riyadh · Hubris Meets Nemesis in Israel

Sooner or later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s destructive political magic, which has kept him in power for 15 years, was bound to usher in a major tragedy · As War Rages, Netanyahu Battles for Reputation and Legacy

Netanyahu now confronts the vivid failure of his own policies toward the Palestinians — presiding over what many Israelis are calling the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust · Can Hamas Be Destroyed?

Israel’s goals in its current war may be too expansive to achieve · Hamas’s Ideology of Genocide

A close read of Hamas’s founding documents · Finland Raises Specter of Sabotage of Baltic Sea Gas Pipeline

Damage to a natural gas pipeline and a communications cable in the Baltic Sea is raising alarm in Europe · The High Cost of Libya’s Leadership Deficit

Recent floods in Derna show that Libya’s woes will not end until the country establishes a stable political settlement · The Dangers of Peak China

China’s meteoric rise is faltering, but rather than tempering Beijing’s ambitions, the country’s slowing economic growth might encourage more aggressive policies.

The Hamas Attack Has Changed Everything (Steven A. Cook, Foreign Policy)

This was not supposed to happen. Israel’s vaunted military and ruthlessly efficient security services had Hamas bottled up in the Gaza Strip. Sure, every few years there was a conflict that followed a similar pattern: a provocation, Hamas rocket attacks, Israeli air strikes, Egyptian mediation, and then quiet again. Meanwhile, Israel’s diplomatic achievements piled up as it expanded its circle of peace to include the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan. Until a few days ago, Washington was debating when Saudi Arabia and Israel would normalize relations.

By now, whatever has been said about Hamas’s “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” as this latest assault has been dubbed—that it’s unprecedented, a quantum leap, Israel’s 9/11—has become cliché. However folks want to describe it, it should be clear that the merciless lethality of Hamas’s invasion of Israel has—at the risk of another cliché—changed everything. The familiar pattern of Israel-Hamas conflict is now something of the past. There is simply no way the Israeli government will not unleash the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on the Gaza Strip on the ground, in the air, and by sea to destroy Hamas and, in the process, kill or capture leaders such as Ismail Haniyeh and Mohammed Deif.

As a result, the issues that the world of Middle East experts, punditry, and officialdom was concerned with just a week ago—Israel’s eligibility for the U.S. visa waiver program and the prospect of Saudi-Israeli normalization—suddenly seem irrelevant. The starting point for the new Middle East will be an Israeli reoccupation of the Gaza Strip, not an Israeli Embassy in Riyadh.

Hubris Meets Nemesis in Israel (Shlomo Ben-Ami, The Strategist)

Sooner or later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s destructive political magic, which has kept him in power for 15 years, was bound to usher in a major tragedy. A year ago, he formed the most radical and incompetent government in Israel’s history. Not to worry, he assured his critics, ‘I’ll have two hands firmly on the steering wheel.’

But by ruling out any political process in Palestine and boldly asserting, in his government’s binding guidelines, that ‘the Jewish people have an exclusive and inalienable right to all parts of the Land of Israel’, Netanyahu’s fanatical government made bloodshed inevitable. (Cont.)