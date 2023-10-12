EXTREMISM Fringe-Left Groups Express Support for Hamas’s Invasion and Brutal Attacks in Israel

Published 12 October 2023

Some fringe-left groups are aligning with anti-Zionist organizations in the wake of Hamas’s attack on Israel, by expressing support for Hamas’s atrocities in the name of “resistance” and “liberation.”

Some fringe-left groups are aligning with anti-Zionist organizations in the wake of Hamas’s attack on Israel, by expressing support for Hamas’s atrocities in the name of “resistance” and “liberation.” The Party for Socialism and Liberation, the World Workers Party, chapters of the Democratic Socialists for America, independent chapters of Black Lives Matter and more have shared these views in official statements and on social media. These groups are also helping to organize in-person, anti-Israel events, where participants are sharing further support for terrorism and violence, as well as expressing antisemitic rhetoric.

Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL)

· The PSL published a statement on October 7 expressing strong support for Hamas’s actions: “Resistance to apartheid and fascist-type oppression is not a crime! It is the inevitable outcome for all people who demand self-determination rather than living with the boot-heel of the oppressors on their necks…The actions of the resistance over the course of the last day is a morally and legally legitimate response to occupation.” The statement applauded the actions taken by “Palestinian resistance forces” and rejected the notion that the attack against Israeli civilians constituted “terrorism.”