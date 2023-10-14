OUR PICKS Fact or Fiction? In This War, It Is Hard to Tell. | Prioritizing Critical Infrastructure Protection | Nuclear Power: Why the Divide in Expert Views?, and more

Published 13 October 2023

· No Immediate Threat to U.S. Security Amid Hamas Call for Protests, Officials Say

There was no credible or specific intelligence pointing to a current threat to the United States related to the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel · Fact or Fiction? In This War, It Is Hard to Tell.

Social media is full of false and misleading posts. The rise in A.I. is making it worse. And the trust in traditional news sources has declined. · Across U.S., Chinese Bitcoin Mines Draw National Security Scrutiny

Microsoft reported one site in Wyoming because of its proximity to a data center and nuclear missile base. Records show other cryptocurrency facilities have ties to the Chinese state. · Rumors of a ‘Global Day of Jihad’ Have Unleashed a Dangerous Wave of Disinformation

The rapid spread of violent videos and photos, combined with a toxic stew of mis- and disinformation, now threatens to spill over into real-world violence · A New Lifeline to Prioritize in Critical Infrastructure Protection

It is time for critical infrastructure policy to clearly recognize the criticality of cloud computing and data management · Nuclear Power: Why the Divide in Expert Views?

Among scientists who share deep concern over climate change there is a sharp divide over the future role of nuclear power in the global energy mix · How the Ecological Crisis of Bird Flu Could Become a Human Pandemic

There are several key points to consider in analyzing the threat of avian influenza as the virus continues its global spread

No Immediate Threat to U.S. Security Amid Hamas Call for Protests, Officials Say (Campbell Robertson and Eileen Sullivan, New York Times)

Top American counterterrorism officials on Thursday said there was no credible or specific intelligence pointing to a current threat to the United States related to the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel or the ensuing war.

However, intelligence officials were still assessing the potential impact inside the United States of a Hamas call for protests in the next few days.

Fact or Fiction? In This War, It Is Hard to Tell. (Steven Lee Myers, New York Times)

The major social media platforms, once heralded for their ability to document global events in real time, face a crisis of authenticity — one of their own making, critics say.

The war between Israel and Hamas has spawned so much false or misleading information online — much of it intentional, though not all — that it has obscured what is actually happening on the ground.

In turn, people are turning to sources that mirror their feelings, deepening social and political divisions. There are so many untrue claims that some people question the true ones. And it is not just on X, formerly known as Twitter, which has removed many of its guardrails in recent months. The recent advances in artificial intelligence — with programs that can produce virtually unlimited amounts of content — are already compounding that digital cacophony.

The authenticity crisis, though, is broader than the social networks that have come to dominate public discourse.

Across U.S., Chinese Bitcoin Mines Draw National Security Scrutiny (Gabriel J.X. Dance and Michael Forsythe, New York Times)

When a company with Chinese origins broke ground last year on a crypto-mining operation in Cheyenne, Wyo., a team at Microsoft that assesses national security threats sounded the alarm.

Not only was the site next door to a Microsoft data center that supported the Pentagon — it was about a mile away from an Air Force base that controlled nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The location could allow the Chinese to “pursue full-spectrum intelligence collection operations,” the Microsoft team wrote in an August 2022 report to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a federal body that monitors threats posed by overseas investors. (Cont.)