AI Responsible AI Initiative Seeks to Solve Societal Problems

By Amy Choate-Nielsen

Published 16 October 2023

With a $100 million investment, a new research initiative focuses on artificial intelligence (AI) that aims to responsibly use advanced AI technology to tackle societal issues.

The University of Utah is launching a new research initiative focused on artificial intelligence (AI) that aims to responsibly use advanced AI technology to tackle societal issues. President Taylor Randall announced a $100 million investment in the newly created Responsible AI Initiative that will advance AI and its applications in ways that achieve societal good while also protecting privacy, civil rights and liberties, and promoting principles of accountability, transparency and equity. The initiative will be led by the U’s Scientific Computing and Imaging (SCI) Institute as part of a concerted effort to conduct research at the U that improves the lives of Utah’s 3.4 million residents.

“As one of the nation’s leading research universities, we have an opportunity and responsibility to use our resources in ways that can impact and serve our community,” Randall said. “From being the fourth node of the original internet to performing the world’s first artificial heart transplant, we hope to continue the U’s pioneering legacy by investing to become a national leader in responsible artificial intelligence. This research has the potential to unlock solutions to issues that affect Utah, the nation and the world.”

In its initial stages, the goal of the initiative is to create transdisciplinary excellence in responsible AI by bringing together deep technological expertise, advanced cyberinfrastructure and disciplinary expertise across the university to position the U as a national leader in translational AI. The project will begin with a focus on issues that have regional implications, such as health care and societal wellness, public services and our natural surroundings.

“When used effectively and responsibly, AI can be a very powerful tool,” said Manish Parashar, director of the SCI Institute. “It can help us address problems that can impact every citizen of the state and country. Harnessing this tool will allow us to break new research ground while training our students and creating a workforce that is prepared with an essential skill set.”

Initial funding for the initiative will raise and repurpose funds from three non-tuition sources: returned overhead, investment income and philanthropy. With strategic stewardship of current funding, University leaders expect the initiative to eventually generate additional, focused future funding. Because of the energizing nature of AI research, future gifts to support the project and additional areas of interest are possible, with further information yet to come.