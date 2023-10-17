OUR PICKS Threats in U.S. Rising After Hamas Attack on Israel | Growing Neofascist Group Spreads Hate in Metro Detroit | Settlement Over Trump Family Separations at the Border, and more

Published 17 October 2023

· Israel-Gaza Conflict: When Social Media Fakes Are Rampant, News Verification Is Vital

There has been a surge of fake posts around the Israel-Hamas conflict on Twitter (now known as X), which has recently made significant changes in how it operates · Settlement Over Trump Family Separations at the Border Seeks to Limit Future Separations for 8 Years

Settlement between the Biden administration and the ACLU bars the government from Trump administration-like separations for eight years · The U.S. Just Escalated Its AI Chip War with China

The American government has tightened its restrictions on exports of chips and chipmaking equipment, closing loopholes that let Chinese companies access advanced technology · Vietnam Tried to Hack U.S. Officials, CNN with Posts on X, Probe Finds

The attempts appear to have been unsuccessful, but came as the U.S. and Vietnam were negotiating an agreement that President Biden signed last month in Hanoi · U.S. to Appeal Sentences of Five Proud Boys in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Case

Prison terms were among the longest for Jan. 6 defendants, but far below government recommendations · Threats in U.S. Rising After Hamas Attack on Israel, Says FBI Director Christopher Wray

Threats in the U.S. have been rising, since Hamas invaded Israel a week ago · Growing Neofascist Group Spreads Hate in Metro Detroit, Trains to Become ‘White Warriors’

Active clubs are a strand of the white nationalist movement that is aimed at creating “white warriors” · Majority of U.S. Residents Worry Israel-Hamas Conflict Will Lead to Terrorism in U.S.: Poll

The conflict between Israel and Hamas could escalate into terrorism domestically · Tether Freezes Crypto Linked to ‘Terrorism and Warfare’ in Israel and Ukraine

Cryptocurrency issuer Tether has frozen 32 crypto wallet addresses containing a combined $873,118 it said were linked to “terrorism and warfare” in Israel and Ukraine

Israel-Gaza Conflict: When Social Media Fakes Are Rampant, News Verification Is Vital (Mitali Mukherjee, The Conversation)

As news of Palestinian militant group Hamas launching a deadly attack on Israel and Israel’s threat of retaliation began to filter across news networks and social media platforms, a wave of misinformation and fake videos rose alongside.

In a “tech-first” society, it is increasingly difficult to differentiate between authentic information and false claims or deliberately misleading video content. It is clear that numerous videos, social media posts and images purportedly about the Israel–Hamas conflict are deliberately misleading.

Several media reports have pointed to a surge of fake posts around the Israel-Hamas conflict on Twitter (now known as X), which has recently made significant changes in how it operates. The Guardian pointed to data from Israeli monitoring firm Cyabra, which covers US election disinformation and tracks bot accounts on Twitter, to demonstrate the levels of fake posts.

Cyabra claimed that many were coming from fake accounts – using automated bots – which were very active on Twitter, TikTok and other platforms. Cyabra scanned over two million pictures, posts and videos. Out of 162,000 profiles, 25% were fake, it claimed.

Settlement Over Trump Family Separations at the Border Seeks to Limit Future Separations for 8 Years (AP / VOA News)

A settlement filed Monday in a long-running lawsuit over the Trump administration’s separation of parents and their children at the border bars the government from similar separations for eight years while also providing benefits like the ability for their parents to come to America and work, according to the Biden administration.

The settlement between the Biden administration and the American Civil Liberties Union, which has been representing families separated from their children, still has to be approved by the judge. But if finalized, it would make it much more difficult for any administration including former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, to revive one of his most controversial tactics to halt immigration at the southern border if he wins next year’s election.