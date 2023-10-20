WORLD ROUNDUP China’s Economic Espionage | How the Palestinian Authority Failed Its People | Islamist Terrorism Remains the Biggest Terror Threat, and more

France Warns of Heavy Punishments in Fake Bomb Threats (Associated Press)

The sumptuous Palace of Versailles was forced to evacuate visitors for the fourth time in less than a week for a security check after a bomb alert. Airports and schools around France also fell victim to bomb alerts and forced evacuations after similar warnings a day earlier. Even a nuclear research institute received a threat Thursday.

Pranksters or plotters?

No bombs have been found, but authorities can’t take risks with the lives of travelers, students or workers. Still, the government is growing impatient, threatening prison terms and heavy fines for those making fake bomb threats. A rash of false alarms forced the evacuation of 15 airports and cancellation of 130 flights, as well as shutting the doors to the Palace of Versailles repeatedly since last Saturday.

EU Probes Meta and TikTok Over Hamas-Israel Online Content (DW)

The social media giants have until October 25 to assure the European Commission they are cracking down on problematic content. It follows a similar move against Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Power for Africa: The Boom of Nuclear Energy? (DW)

Many African countries are eyeing nuclear power to solve electrification challenges. Experts say this is the wrong direction, pointing to solar energy as a welcome alternative for the sunny continent.

China Accused of Economic Espionage on an Unprecedented Scale (Phil Mercer, VOA News)

United States and Australian intelligence bosses have accused China of intellectual property theft on an unprecedented scale.

The scathing criticism comes as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prepares to visit China later this year in a bid to ease friction with his country’s biggest trading partner.

It is rare for the heads of Australia’s spy agencies to publicly rebuke another country by name.

But speaking at a media briefing ahead of an intelligence conference in Palo Alto, California, Mike Burgess, the director-general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organization, known as ASIO, was blunt about the threat from China.

Burgess said China’s economic espionage went far beyond “traditional” spying because it had been approved by the government over many years to the detriment of other countries.