WORLD ROUNDUP

Published 21 October 2023

London Police Say Hate Crimes Surged Since Israel-Hamas Conflict (VOA News)

London’s Metropolitan Police are reporting a significant surge in antisemitic and anti-Islamic hate crimes in the city since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

In a statement Friday, they said that from October 1 to 18 the department saw 218 antisemitic offenses compared to 15 in the same period last year, while Islamophobic offenses jumped from 42 to 101, representing increases of 1,353 percent and 140 percent respectively.

China Ship Is Focus of Pipeline Damage Probe, Finland Says (Reuters / VOA News)

An investigation into the damage to the Balticonnector gas pipeline is currently focused on the role of the Chinese NewNew Polar Bear container vessel, Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation or NBI said on Friday.

Early on Oct. 8, a gas pipeline and a telecoms cable connecting Finland and Estonia were broken, in what Finnish investigators said may have been sabotage, though they have yet to conclude whether it was an accident or a deliberate act.

On Tuesday, Sweden said a third link, connecting Stockholm to Tallinn, had been damaged at roughly the same time as the other two.

BRICS+ De-Dollarization: Economic or Geopolitical Problem? (Harley Lippman, National Interest)

To counter American financial dominance, the recently expanded BRICS+ group has explored potential means of de-dollarization. This would entail reducing the number of transactions made in dollars by lending in local currencies to member countries.

However, rather than seeking to be a geopolitical counterpoint to the U.S.-led “rules-based world order,” the BRICS+ grouping was initially conceived as an economic bloc in 2001 when Goldman Sachs economist Jim O’Neill proposed that Brazil, Russia, India, and China would dominate the global economy by 2050. In the early 1980s, the combined economies of the five BRICS+ nations represented 16 percent in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP), and by 2022, this figure had increased to 32 percent of global GDP. In contrast, the G7 declined from 46 percent of global GDP to 30 percent during this period. As a result, global governance would have to incorporate the world’s largest emerging economies. The question is whether the recent additions to BRICS+ reflect a shift in global economic dynamics to incorporate manufacturing countries such as India, China, and South Africa and oil producers such as Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Alternatively, is the Global South attempting to replace the Western rules-based order?