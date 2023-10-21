OUR PICKS U.S. Guns Arm Mexico’s Cartels | Successful Industrial Policy Requires Skilled Workers | How UFOs Went from Fringe to Mainstream, and more

Published 21 October 2023

· Court Blocks Order Curbing Biden Administration’s Social Media Contact

The Biden administration has argued that officials did nothing illegal and had sought to mitigate the hazards of online misinformation · Selection Committee Announces Leaders to Operate the CHIPS for America National Semiconductor Technology Center

The National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC)will be a hub of collaboration for members of the entire semiconductor manufacturing and supplier ecosystem · A Successful Industrial Policy Requires Skilled Workers

Reforms in education and immigration are necessary to maintain American economic competitiveness · How UFOs Went from Fringe to Mainstream

Conspiracy theories about China and biological weapons debunked · Biden Administration Pleads for WMD Office’s Salvation

Hundreds of employees are facing job elimination, leaving the ‘sword of Damocles hanging over their head’ · The TSA Is Found to Have Some Serious Cybersecurity Deficiencies

Shifting oversight away from compliance-based audits to more performance and technical type reviews · How a Booming Gun Business in the U.S. Arms Mexico’s Cartels

Roughly 70% of Mexico’s guns coming from the United States, empowering the same organizations that smuggle drugs and migrants north

Court Blocks Order Curbing Biden Administration’s Social Media Contact (Reuters / VOA News)

The U.S. Supreme Court lifted restrictions Friday imposed by lower courts on the ability of President Joe Biden’s administration to encourage social media companies to remove content deemed to be misinformation, including about elections and COVID-19.

The justices granted the administration’s request to put on hold a preliminary injunction constraining how the White House and certain other federal officials communicate with social media platforms. The justices also agreed to hear arguments to decide the merits of the administration’s appeal of the rulings by the lower courts.

The Biden administration has argued that officials did nothing illegal and had sought to mitigate the hazards of online misinformation, including about the pandemic, by alerting social media companies to content that violated their own policies.

Selection Committee Announces Leaders to Operate the CHIPS for America National Semiconductor Technology Center (NIST)

An independent selection committee announced the incoming board of trustees that is expected to oversee a nonprofit entity that will operate the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC). The NSTC is the core research and development (R&D) component of the Department of Commerce’s CHIPS for America program.

The NSTC will be a hub of collaboration for members of the entire semiconductor manufacturing and supplier ecosystem and will accelerate the pace of innovation and help lower the cost and time required to bring new technologies to market.

A Successful Industrial Policy Requires Skilled Workers (Jerry Haar, National Interest)

“Industrial policy” has gained prominence over the last several years, occupying a prime place in the policy agendas of both political parties. It is also one of the few areas where bipartisanship is on display, as noted in the passage of the Chips and Science Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

A successful industrial policy is indispensable for a nation that seeks to achieve and maintain global competitiveness. However, attaining that goal cannot be achieved by merely investing more money in research and commercialization, nor can it be realized by imposing tariff and non-tariff barriers to protect uncompetitive domestic industries from foreign rivals. (Cont.)