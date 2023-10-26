WORLD ROUNDUP The Persian-Russian Connection | The India-Canada Rift Deepens | Remembering the Cuban Missile Crisis, and more

Published 26 October 2023

· What’s Next for Poland?

The Polish people have proven more than capable of mobilizing against the threat of an entrenched authoritarianism · Mainstreaming the Far Right

It should now be clear that the problem all along has been elites, not “the people” · The Persian-Russian Connection

Tehran’s ties to Russia are growing, making Iran a stronger force in the region and increasing the danger it poses to the United State and its allies · Israel’s Military Tech Fetish Is a Failed Strategy

A fixation on technology created an illusion of safety—and an excuse to avoid hard choices · The India-Canada Rift Deepens

New flash points in the crisis have emerged—with no offramps in sight · Denmark Aims a Wrecking Ball at ‘Non-Western’ Neighborhoods

A government program is using demolition and relocation to remake neighborhoods with immigrants, poverty or crime · Remembering the Cuban Missile Crisis: Executive Unilateralism or Congressional Drive Toward the Brink?

Perhaps Congress was – and is — exerting great influence in crises, and we are just looking for its influence in the wrong places

What’s Next for Poland? (Slawomir Sierakowski, Project Syndicate)

As in 1989, the run-up to Poland’s general election this month was marked by a widespread sentiment that the stakes could not be higher. Now that the democratic opposition has prevailed, despite massive structural disadvantages, it is sure to face additional hurdles, from economic constraints to political foul play.

This wasn’t supposed to happen. With sweeping control over state financial resources and public and local media, Poland’s populist ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS), had a massive structural advantage in this month’s parliamentary election. It should have won handily and continued consolidating its illiberal, anti-democratic rule.

Instead, PiS confronted a national uprising, winning just over 35% of the vote, while opposition parties won more than 54%. Poland’s democratic institutions may have been weakened during the years of PiS misrule, but its people have proven more than capable of mobilizing against the threat of an entrenched authoritarianism.

Mainstreaming the Far Right (Jan-Werner Mueller, Project Syndicate)

After years of pundits insisting that Western countries are being swept by a “populist wave” of voters turning against liberal democracy, Poles have just handed their own illiberal, populist ruling party a stunning electoral defeat. It should now be clear that the problem all along has been elites, not “the people.”

If there is one metaphor that has dominated international punditry for the past decade, it is the “populist wave.” Country after country, we are told, is abandoning liberal democracy and embracing authoritarian leaders and parties claiming to speak in the name of the people.

The supposed “drivers” (or what used to be known, more elegantly, as causes) are by now familiar: immigration, globalization, and, in particular, the alleged rise of a “new elite,” or what the British political scientist Matthew Goodwin calls a ruling “luxury belief” class. This culturally distinctive group, according to analysts like Goodwin, has the luxury of being morally righteous in taking policy stances that leave working people to suffer the consequences. Its members exhibit both extremely liberal values and high levels of intolerance for anyone who does not share them – namely, those who are often patronizingly called “ordinary people.”