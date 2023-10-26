OUR PICKS The Sinking Submarine Industrial Base | Israel, US Are Losing the Influence War Over Gaza | Cultural and Natural Resource Impacts from Border Wall Construction, and more

Published 26 October 2023

· Maine Mass Shooting Disinformation Floods Social Media as Suspect Remains at Large

In the hours following the worst mass shooting in Maine’s history, disinformation about the suspected gunman flooded social media with false claims that he had been arrested · Israel, US Are Losing the Influence War Over Gaza—but the Palestinians Aren’t Winning

The world no longer consumes information in a way that allows governments full control of narratives · Who Decides Penn’s Future: Donors or the University?

Some alumni want the president to resign. They are angry about a Palestinian conference and Penn’s response to the Hamas attacks — as well as D.E.I. and transgender rights. · The Sinking Submarine Industrial Base

Can America build and maintain the number of submarines it needs? · GAO: Cultural and Natural Resource Impacts from Border Wall Construction

In the emerging social media conversation the world is having about Gaza, half-truths, embellishments, and outright lies are spreading faster than facts

Maine Mass Shooting Disinformation Floods Social Media as Suspect Remains at Large (David Gilbert, Wired)

Following a mass shooting at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine, yesterday evening that left at least 18 people dead, state police urgently warned residents to “stay inside your home with the doors locked” as they mounted a manhunt for the suspect.

Misinformation about the suspect flooded social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and TikTok moments after the shooting. On X, verified accounts pushed out bogus claims that the threat had been neutralized and a suspect had been arrested. Police have since identified 40-year-old Robert Card as a “person of interest” in the shooting. While Card remains at large as of 10 am ET this morning, posts featured videos of the supposed arrest that have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

A prolific verified X account with almost 300,000 followers was among the first to post the claim that the suspect had been arrested, and while the account subsequently posted an update stating that the suspect was still at large, the original post—which has been seen over 170,000 times—remains active.

Who Decides Penn’s Future: Donors or the University? (Stephanie Saul, New York Times)

In the two days after Hamas killed hundreds of men, women and children in a surprise attack on Israel, the University of Pennsylvania had not reached out to its students or alumni with an official statement.

But it did post a message on Instagram, honoring Native and Indigenous people and “their culture, history, and importance as members of the Penn community.”

That post set off one of the university’s largest donors, Marc Rowan, the chief of the private equity giant Apollo Global Management.

“So this weekend, while 1,200 Israelis were being butchered and murdered and raped, we tweeted as a university about Indigenous Peoples’ Day” he said in a CNBC interview.

Mr. Rowan, who with his wife gave at least $50 million to Penn, had been angry for a while.

Back in September, he and other alumni, including the philanthropist Ronald S. Lauder, had pleaded with the university’s president, Liz Magill, to cancel or strongly condemn a Palestinian literary conference. Citing free speech, she declined, while acknowledging that some of the speakers had a history of remarks considered to be antisemitic.