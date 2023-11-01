WORLD ROUNDUP In Gaza -- Think Strategy, Not Tactics | Hamas’s Tunnel Warfare Harks Back to the Viet Cong | Drought Saps the Panama Canal, and more

Published 1 November 2023

· Think Strategy, Not Tactics

If we wish to understand the Gaza war’s likely course, we must ask how both sides conceive their objectives and the broadest ways in which they intend to use force to achieve them · Does a 2-State Solution, Long Discounted, Still Have a Future?

As President Biden and other Western leaders promote the idea, some diplomats and analysts say the Hamas-Israel war may breathe new life into it. · For Europe’s Jews, a World of Fear

The Oct. 7 Hamas assault on Israel and a surge in acts of antisemitism have awakened a repressed horror in Jewish populations across the continent. · Drought Saps the Panama Canal, Disrupting Global Trade

The number of ships that can travel through the vital route has fallen sharply this year because of a lack of water for the locks, raising costs and slowing deliveries. · Hamas’s Tunnel Warfare Harks Back to the Viet Cong

As Israeli forces go underground in Gaza, every strike below has implications above · The Hamas War Is Far More Dangerous to Israel Than the Yom Kippur War

Hamas may have already won the political battle · China’s Other Military Buildup

In the Himalayan “Great Game,” China possesses a strong infrastructure advantage over India.

Think Strategy, Not Tactics (Eliot A. Cohen, The Atlantic)

Too much of the commentary on the war in Gaza begins with tactics, which are concerned with achieving small, concrete military objectives, such as taking a hill or launching an ambush. Tactics and operations (the combination of a number of tactical engagements) in turn support strategy, the matching of military and other means to political objectives. It is with strategy that an understanding of this conflict should begin. War is horrifying. But if we wish to understand its likely course, we should not start by focusing on the grimness of urban warfare, the particular hellishness of battles in tunnels, or the difficulties of separating civilians and combatants in an urban setting. Instead, we must ask how both sides conceive their objectives and the broadest ways in which they intend to use force to achieve them.

Until October 7, the objectives of the current Israeli government with regard to Hamas were limited: to contain the movement, deter it from launching major attacks, use it as a foil against the Palestinian Authority, and punish its more egregious behaviors. After October 7, the Israeli objective became—had to become—the destruction of Hamas. With that, Israeli strategy has been transformed, and that is why so many analogies, including the 1982 Israeli attack on the Palestine Liberation Organization in Lebanon and the American invasion of Iraq, miss the point. Everything changes when your strategic purpose, like that of your enemy, is annihilation.

The shift in Israeli strategic objectives will shape the military operations now under way. International public opinion has turned on Israel many times in the past, and is doing so again. But given that the issue is now, for Israeli planners, existential, they will care much less than ever before.

Does a 2-State Solution, Long Discounted, Still Have a Future? (Mark Landler, New York Times)

The two-state solution — Israelis and Palestinians living side-by-side in their own sovereign countries — is getting a new hearing, not just in foreign-policy circles in Washington, London and Paris but also, more quietly, among the combatants themselves. In part, it reflects the lack of any other viable alternative.