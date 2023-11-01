OUR PICKS Is Crypto Financing Terrorism? | AI Companies to Share Safety Data | Is Updating Its Nuclear Arsenal, and more

Published 1 November 2023

· Dangerous ‘Fill and Build’ Floodplain Policy Should Be Scrapped, Experts Say

A FEMA advisory council says a program that allows developers to elevate homes on fill dirt is environmentally harmful and can increase flood risks for nearby homes · The U.S. Is Updating Its Nuclear Arsenal Amid Growing Security Fears

The US Department of Defense announced plans to build a new gravity bomb · Is Crypto Financing Terrorism?

The United States will go after cryptocurrency firms that fail to stop terrorist groups from moving money · Hamas Attack Will Inspire Greatest US Terror Threat Since ISIS, FBI Director Says

The attack by Hamas on Israel will inspire the most significant terror threat to the United States since the rise of ISIS nearly a decade ago · Antisemitism on the Rise as US Grapples with Threats from Radicalized ‘Lone Actors,’ Officials Say

The FBI director said there’s no indication Hamas is operating in the U.S. · Biden Compels AI Companies to Share Safety Data

Order uses the authority the president has under the Defense Production Act · Federal Judge Orders Immigration Agents to Stop Removing Texas’ Concertina Wire on the Border

Within the past three years, the Texas Military Department has spent $11 million to place 70,000 rolls of concertina wire in different parts of the Texas-Mexico border

Dangerous ‘Fill and Build’ Floodplain Policy Should Be Scrapped, Experts Say (Daniel Cusick and Thomas Frank, Scientific American)

Federal rules allowing developers to use fill dirt to elevate new houses in high-risk flood areas should be changed because the practice can exacerbate damage to nearby homes, according to an advisory board to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The Technical Mapping Advisory Council (TMAC) said the widespread use of “fill and build” in floodplains, which has drawn fire from environmental groups in low-lying neighborhoods, can be environmentally harmful.

The practice “can create a false sense of security” for property owners, especially new buyers who believe they are safe from flooding, the council said in an interim report obtained by E&E News last week. “The placement of fill for this purpose reduces the carrying capacity of the floodplain, leading to increased flood risk over time.”

FEMA should also consider limiting the use of fill material for bridges, dams and wastewater treatment facilities “along with other uses functionally dependent on proximity to water,” the panel said.

The U.S. Is Updating Its Nuclear Arsenal Amid Growing Security Fears (Katie Hawkinson, Business Insider)

The Department of Defense announced Saturday the US plans to add a new model of nuclear bomb to its arsenal. The new gravity bomb will be called B61-13, a variant on the existing B61 model that was first introduced in the 1960s. The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration will begin production pending Congressional authorization and appropriation, according to a Department of Defense statement. The previous model, B61-12, can carry out earth-penetrating attacks, low-yield and high-yield attacks, above surface detonation, and bunker-buster options, Insider previously reported. The move is the result of a “changing security environment” and not any specific event, according to a fact sheet provided by the department. The announcement comes just one week after the US announced a worldwide caution travel advisory amid the Israel-Hamas war. “Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against US citizens and interests, the Department of State advises US citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” the warning read. The US last issued a worldwide caution alert in August 2022 following the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, per CNN.