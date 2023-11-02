OUR PICKS DHS & AI Executive Order | Rethinking Counterterrorism | Rules to Protect America’s Water Are Falling Short

Published 2 November 2023

· Biden’s Executive Order on AI Gives Sweeping Mandate to DHS

DHS is given the most extensive to-do list · A Tangle of Rules to Protect America’s Water Is Falling Short

The Times asked all 50 states how they manage groundwater. The answers show why the country’s aquifers are in trouble. · The Signs Were All There. Why Did No One Stop the Maine Shooter?

Shortcomings in mental health treatment, weak laws and a reluctance to threaten personal liberties can derail even concerted attempts to thwart mass shootings · Time to Act: Building the Technical and Institutional Foundations for AI Assurance

AI assurance requires agreement among governments that systems are behaving appropriately. Existing international standards institutions can help · Human Subjects Protection in the Era of Deepfakes

The unique risks posed by deepfakes require special consideration for the Defense Department’s use of the technology · Rethinking Counterterrorism

An alternative approach to counterterrorism means addressing the conditions fundamentally conducive to violence

Biden’s Executive Order on AI Gives Sweeping Mandate to DHS (Justin Hendrix, Just Security)

On Oct. 30, the Biden administration issued the “Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence.” The document is ambitious, covering a broad range of risks that AI poses – including the production of biological, chemical, and nuclear weapons, risks to cybersecurity, the generation of deepfakes, and privacy violations.

While the Executive Order directs nearly the entire alphabet of federal agencies – from Agriculture to Veterans Affairs – to engage in various new activities, it can be read primarily as a national security order, giving important new responsibilities to the Secretaries of Homeland Security, Defense, State, and the Director of National Intelligence.

But it is the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that is perhaps given the most extensive to-do list. The Executive Order gives DHS a wide-ranging portfolio of responsibilities related to AI, in addition to a variety of activities it is asked to collaborate on with other agencies

A Tangle of Rules to Protect America’s Water Is Falling Short (Dionne Searcey and Delger Erdenesanaa, New York Times)

America’s stewardship of one of its most precious resources, groundwater, relies on a patchwork of state and local rules so lax and outdated that in many places oversight is all but nonexistent, a New York Times analysis has found.

The majority of states don’t know how many wells they have, the analysis revealed. Many have incomplete records of older wells, including some that pump large volumes of water, and many states don’t register the millions of household wells that dot the country.

Even states that do try to count wells or regulate groundwater use often have other problems: Some carve out exemptions for powerful industries like agriculture, one of the nation’s biggest users of groundwater. And every state relies to some extent on well owners self-reporting their water use, the Times analysis found. That policy raises the risk of under-reporting or deception by users big and small.