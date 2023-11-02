WORLD ROUNDUP Hezbollah’s Precision Threat to Israel | The Far Right Is Winning Europe’s Immigration Debate | China’s Dangerous Weapons, and more

Published 2 November 2023

· How a Campaign of Extremist Violence Is Pushing the West Bank to the Brink

Israeli settlers and Palestinians have been locked in a cycle of bloodshed for decades. But extremist settler attacks could send the conflict out of control. · Russia Pulled Out of a Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. Here’s What That Means.

In de-ratifying the agreement, Moscow removed another brick in the wall of formal arms control intended to limit proliferation. · The Far Right Is Winning Europe’s Immigration Debate

Mainstream parties are adopting increasingly radical positions—at their own expense · The UN Hired an AI Company to Untangle the Israeli-Palestinian Crisis

CulturePulse is not a typical AI model · China Is Working on a Weapon the U.S. Decided Was Too Dangerous to Exist

What’s worse than a nuclear missile? · Hezbollah’s Precision Threat to Israel

The Lebanese militant group’s increasingly advanced arsenal could cause severe damage in Israel if the current conflict escalates · Lies, Misinformation Play Key Role in Israel-Hamas Fight

At the strategic level though, the war is about perception, telling a story about who is the victim and who is the aggressor

How a Campaign of Extremist Violence Is Pushing the West Bank to the Brink (Jeffrey Gettleman, Rami Nazzal and Adam Sella, New York Times)

While the world’s attention has fallen on Gaza, violence in the West Bank, a much bigger and more complex Palestinian-majority area, is hitting its highest levels in years.

Some of the specific incidents, like the killing in the olive grove, reflect a longstanding problem in the West Bank that has gotten much worse since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks: Heavily armed settler extremists have operated with impunity for years, many Palestinians say, and now their assaults are becoming bolder, deadlier and nonstop.

Experienced observers believe the spike in violence is part of a broader campaign to scare Palestinians off their land that has been allowed to accelerate amid Israel’s enraged and wounded mood. Since Oct. 7, settler violence has displaced more than 800 Palestinians, including entire herding communities.

Russia Pulled Out of a Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. Here’s What That Means. (Neil MacFarquhar, New York Times)

In a landmark moment marking the closing chapters of the Cold War, Presidents Ronald Reagan of the United States and Mikhail S. Gorbachev of the Soviet Union concluded a 1985 summit in Geneva by issuing a joint statement declaring that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”

That commitment paved the way for a series of historic agreements to reduce the nuclear arsenals of Russia and the United States, which together hold the vast majority of the world’s most destructive weapons, and to limit their spread globally.

Amid far more confrontational relations between Moscow and Washington, that architecture of disarmament and nonproliferation is now gradually being dismantled. On Thursday, President Vladimir V. Putin signed a law revoking Russia’s ratification of the global treaty banning nuclear testing.

In pushing through the de-ratification, Mr. Putin said that he wanted to “mirror” the American position. Although the United States signed the treaty in 1996, it has never been ratified.