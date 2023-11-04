Published 4 November 2023

· The Supreme Court Will Hear a Case That Could Effectively Legalize Automatic Weapons

The justices will decide if bump stocks, devices that effectively convert a semiautomatic gun into an automatic weapon, are legal.

· As the Middle East Strains, Fears of Extremism Rise

The biggest threat currently rests with low-grade but highly vicious attacks mounted by so-called lone wolves

· Cardona ‘Appalled,’ ‘Horrified’ at Antisemitic Incidents on Campuses

The education secretary’s roundtable, which included students from Towson University, is part of the Biden administration’s antisemitism awareness campaign.

· DHS Lays Out New ‘Cybersecurity Readiness’ Metrics for Contractors

DHS will use a “cybersecurity readiness” assessment to evaluate whether contractors have appropriate cyber defenses in place prior to making contract awards

· DHS Let Employees Download Risky Apps to Government Phones

An IG issued an alert Thursday to Homeland Security saying one of its key immigration agencies is so lax in policing the use of mobile devices

· Homeland Security Needs Far Better Oversight Before It Embraces AI

Strengthening oversight would protect Americans from government abuse without making us less safe

· When the Government Buys Sensitive Personal Data

Law enforcement has been buying sensitive personal data for use in investigations, but these purchases likely violate the Fourth Amendment