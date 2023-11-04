OUR PICKSAs the Middle East Strains, Fears of Extremism Rise | DHS Needs Far Better Oversight Before It Embraces AI | ‘Cybersecurity Readiness’ Metrics for Contractors, and more
The Supreme Court Will Hear a Case That Could Effectively Legalize Automatic Weapons (Ian Millhiser, Vox)
The Supreme Court announced on Friday that it will hear Garland v. Cargill, a case that could legalize a device that allows an ordinary (and legal) semiautomatic firearm to mimic a fully automatic machine gun that can spew multiple bullets every second.
Cargill involves bump stocks, devices that use a gun’s recoil to repeatedly pull its trigger, allowing the gun to fire as many as 90 bullets in just 10 seconds. Bump stocks cause a gun’s trigger to buck against the shooter’s finger while the gun’s recoil makes it jerk back and forth, “bumping” the trigger and causing it to fire again and again.
In 2017, a gunman opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas, killing 60 people and wounding hundreds more. One reason this shooting was so deadly is that the shooter used a bump stock.
In response, the Trump administration concluded that these devices should not be legal, and it issued a regulation in 2018 that determined that bump stocks violate a 1986 federal law making it a crime to own a “machinegun.” But there’s a problem: The 1986 law is ambiguous, and federal courts are divided on whether it should be read to allow this ban on bump stocks.
As the Middle East Strains, Fears of Extremism Rise (Jamie Dettmer, Politico)
Turmoil in the region routinely heralds a jump in extremist activity in Europe, and counterterrorism bosses are ramping up surveillance to try to prevent a possible wave of future attacks.
Cardona ‘Appalled,’ ‘Horrified’ at Antisemitic Incidents on Campuses (Bianca Quilantan, Politico)
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona pledged to protect Jewish college students in his first public remarks on the harassment and violence that have roiled campuses since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.
“I’m not Jewish, but I’m appalled and horrified about what I’m hearing across the country. I want to tell you directly we’ve got your back,” Cardona told a group of about two dozen Jewish students and campus leaders during a Thursday roundtable at Towson University.