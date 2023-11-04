WORLD ROUNDUP How Israel Plans to Defeat Hamas in Gaza | Why Is Pakistan Expelling 1.7 Million Afghans? | Reversing the Erosion of U.S. and Allied Military Power and Influence

Published 4 November 2023

· How Israel Plans to Defeat Hamas in Gaza

The IDF hopes to eliminate the group’s commanders and infrastructure without fighting block by block or in the tunnels · Could Hezbollah Destroy Israel?

A victory for the IDF in a potential northern war would result in many deaths · Israelis’ Rally Around the Flag Won’t Save Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu is hanging on, for now, but his day of reckoning will come, possibly even before the Israel-Hamas 2023 war is over. The End of Israel’s Gaza Illusions

This war is unlike any other—and must begin at home · China Supported Sanctions on North Korea’s Nuclear Program. It’s Also Behind Their Failure

Beijing has sought to weaken those very sanctions and last year vetoed new restrictions on Pyongyang after it conducted a nuclear test · Why Is Pakistan Expelling 1.7 Million Afghans?

Islamabad’s policy of deporting all undocumented foreigners will have widespread repercussions · The Maoist Roots of Xi’s Economic Dilemma

Beijing needs domestic consumers to spend more, but the Chinese president’s ideology is getting in the way · Inflection Point: How to Reverse the Erosion of U.S. and Allied Military Power and Influence

There is a great deal to be done to restore the credibility of America’s deterrent

How Israel Plans to Defeat Hamas in Gaza (Joe Buccino, Foreign Policy)

As the ground war in Gaza begins, the contours of the plan to defeat Hamas are emerging. The strategy of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) focuses on isolating Gaza City and the northern region of the coastal strip, a deliberate approach influenced by U.S. pressure on Israel to limit civilian casualties and Israel’s recognition of the complexities associated with a full-scale ground incursion against a well-entrenched defense. The coming weeks will therefore likely focus on encirclement and attrition, rather than the block-by-block assault U.S. forces chose as their method of attack during the first and second battles of Fallujah in 2004.

The IDF concept reflects the nature of the kind of fighting required in Gaza: urban warfare in packed-in conditions against an underground force. This overview of IDF strategy was based on interviews with three high-ranking sources in the IDF who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about operations. The Israeli strategy appears sequential and intricate, involving raids, intelligence gathering, and holding cleared pockets. From these pockets, IDF troops plan to strike at Hamas leaders and then withdraw back to the cleared areas to request air support. If it succeeds as planned, this process will allow a slow building-out of pockets removed from Hamas control.

It will take time: The senior IDF officers I spoke with believe the ground war in Gaza City will stretch for many months. The cycle of locating, isolating, constricting, and then eliminating Hamas commanders will grind on slowly. The IDF will chip away at the top tier of the militant group. Meanwhile, these limited strikes will also reduce Hamas’s capacity to manufacture and deploy missiles, rockets, and armed drones. Though more time-consuming than the approach used by the IDF during Operation Protective Edge, the 50-day series of direct assaults on entrenched positions and tunnel networks in July and August 2014, this approach introduces far less risk—to both IDF troops and Palestinian civilians. The 2014 operation, initiated in response to a relentless barrage of missiles, rockets, and mortars aimed at civilian areas in Israel, began with an intense IDF aerial bombardment during the first week.(Cont.)