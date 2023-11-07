OUR PICKS Local Cops Aren’t Prepared for This Kind of Bloodshed | How Colleges Lost Their Way on Free Speech | Hurricane-Resistant Houses, and more

Local Cops Aren’t Prepared for This Kind of Bloodshed (Juliette Kayyem, The Atlantic)

As mass shootings erupt, seemingly at random, in community after community, year after year, the pressure on small police departments is only likely to grow. The Supreme Court’s decision to undermine local jurisdictions’ ability to legislate gun regulations means that the possibility of someone identifying potential mass shooters in advance, and authorities somehow thwarting those plans in time, becomes the only hope of protecting human life.

That, as the events in Lewiston have shown, is an unlikely chain of events. Relying on it is a far worse strategy than putting better laws in place. Americans have a duty to complain about missed warnings and slow responses, and to assess the choices that public servants make at crucial moments. But independent commissions and after-action reviews can achieve only so much when lawmakers and judges view as sacrosanct the right to bear even highly destructive military-style arms.

Animal-to-Human Diseases Could Kill 12 Times as Much by 2050 (Medical Express)

Certain diseases transmitted from animals to humans could kill 12 times as many people in 2050 than they did in 2020, researchers have claimed.

Experts from U.S. biotech company Ginkgo Bioworks called for “urgent action” to address the risk to global public health.

Epidemics caused by zoonotic diseases—also known as spillovers—could be more frequent in the future due to climate change and deforestation, they warned.

In Early 2029, Earth Will Likely Lock into Breaching Key Warming Threshold, Scientists Calculate (Seth Borenstein, AP / Physics.org)

In a little more than five years—sometime in early 2029—the world will likely be unable to stay below the internationally agreed temperature limit for global warming if it continues to burn fossil fuels at its current rate, a new studysays.

The study moves three years closer the date when the world will eventually hit a critical climate threshold, which is an increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since the 1800s.

Beyond that temperature increase, the risks of catastrophes increase, as the world will likely lose most of its coral reefs, a key ice sheet could kick into irreversible melt, and water shortages, heat waves and death from extreme weather dramatically increase, according to an earlier United Nations scientific report.

Hitting that threshold will happen sooner than initially calculated because the world has made progress in cleaning up a different type of air pollution—tiny smoky particles called aerosols. Aerosols slightly cool the planet and mask the effects of burning coal, oil and natural gas, the study’s lead author said. Put another way, while cleaning up aerosol pollution is a good thing, that success means slightly faster rises in temperatures.

Some Houses Being Built to Resist Hurricanes and Cut Emissions (AP / VOA News)

Some developers are building homes with an eye toward making them more resilient to the extreme weather that’s increasing with climate change, and friendlier to the environment at the same time. Solar panels, for example, installed so snugly that high winds can’t get underneath them, mean clean power that can survive a storm. Preserved wetlands and native vegetation that trap carbon in the ground and reduce flooding vulnerability, too. Recycled or advanced construction materials that reduce energy use as well as the need to make new material.

The Nazis’ First Try (Mark Jones, Project Syndicate)

A century after Adolf Hitler’s first attempt to seize power in Germany by force, it is worth remembering the economic and political conditions that gave the Nazis momentum in the first place. In an era of recrudescent nationalism and chauvinism, such historical lessons have gained new urgency.

The Israel-Hamas War Reveals How Colleges Lost Their Way on Free Speech (Fabiola Cineas, Vox)

The Israel-Hamas war has brought the long-simmering debates over free speech on college campuses to a boiling point.

If school leaders released statements, they were criticized — for not denouncing Hamas and antisemitism or for ignoring the Palestinian plight. On campus, both Jewish and Palestinian students say they aren’t getting support from administrators and staff. Campus protests have put pressure on school leaders to choose a side or curb student speech and behavior.

Emotions and fears are running high: Jewish students and student groups say they are fearful of antisemitism on campus. Palestinian students say they are facing Islamophobia and racism. Students who signed petitions that critics say supported Hamas in the wake of its October 7 attack are losing career opportunities or have been publicly named and investigated.