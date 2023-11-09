OUR PICKS America’s Most Dangerous Anti-Jewish Propagandist | Small-Scale Nuclear Plant Died Before It Could Live | Unpacking the Biden Administration’s New Efforts on AI, and more

Published 9 November 2023

America’s Most Dangerous Anti-Jewish Propagandist (Daniel Schulman, The Atlantic)

Henry Ford’s anti-Jewish beliefs are well known. Not well understood is his singular role in unleashing a new era of anti-Semitism, a modern strain of an ancient poison built upon the themes of The Protocols of the Elders of Zion. You can glimpse Ford’s influence in the casual anti-Semitism of Donald Trump, who has deployed barely coded references to “globalists” and to “international banks” plotting secretly with one of his Democratic rivals to weaken the U.S. for their own enrichment; in Elon Musk’s signal-boosting of anti-Semites and his suggestion that George Soros “appears to want nothing less than the destruction of western civilization”; and in a surge in anti-Jewish harassment and hate crimes around the world, including the 2018 massacre at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue.

Often, Ford’s anti-Semitism is portrayed as an unfortunate footnote to a storied career—the Henry Ford Museum describes his “descent into anti-Semitism” as a “sad chapter in Henry Ford’s life”—but it was arguably the most significant part of the automaker’s legacy. In other words, Ford was one of the 20th century’s most dangerous anti-Jewish propagandists, and he also made cars. Making sense of the current moment of mounting anti-Semitism requires examining Ford’s outsize part in its origins.

Rashida Tlaib’s Inflammatory Language (Juliette Kayyem, The Atlantic)

Tlaib is not helping anyone’s cause by amplifying activist rhetoric that, to many ears, casually deploys the language of annihilation.

Last week, Tlaib circulated a video on X, formerly Twitter, that sharply criticized President Joe Biden for supporting Israel’s military retaliation against Hamas in Gaza. She went on to justify a highly inflammatory Palestinian-resistance slogan. “From the river to the sea,” she wrote, “is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence.”

As Tlaib knows, many Israelis, Jewish Americans, and others hear the slogan as calling for extending a Palestinian state from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, presumably by killing or deporting the people now living in Israel. This interpretation is plausible not least because the terrorist group Hamas, which rules Gaza, has previously committed itself to slaughtering Jews and refusing peace negotiations and early last month launched a series of sadistic attacks against Israeli civilians. The use of From the river to the sea in Hamas’s 2017 constitution suggests that the phrase need not refer only to Palestinian self-determination; it specifies geographic coordinates for future violence. (Cont.)