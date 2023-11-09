WORLD ROUNDUP Beijing Tightens Its Grip on the Critical Minerals Sector | Armenian-Azerbaijan Peace Might Finally Be on the Table | Hezbollah's Anti-Ship Missiles Bolster Its Threat to US Navy, and more

Published 9 November 2023

Beijing Tightens Its Grip on the Critical Minerals Sector (Christina Lu, Foreign Policy)

Facing a flurry of Western efforts to de-risk critical mineral supply chains, China is racing to tighten its grip on the sector, both by unleashing punishing export curbs to spook competitors and by ramping up global investment.

After a decades-long push, Beijing dominates the supply chains that turn raw materials, including cobalt and rare earths, into the powerful finished products underpinning missile guidance systems, renewable energies, and electric vehicles. But rising tensions have accelerated Western efforts to slash this dependence. To wean itself off of Beijing, Washington is using the Inflation Reduction Act to catalyze its own industry; European Parliament passed the Critical Raw Materials Act, meant to do much the same. Australia, a mineral powerhouse, announced last month that it plans to double investment in its sector.

China is busy firing back. In its latest warning shot, Beijing further tightened the screws on its competitors on Tuesday by announcing rare-earth export restrictions that would force firms to disclose the resources’ types and ultimate destinations for the next two years. China overwhelmingly dominates the production, refining, and processing of rare earths—which are crucial to everything from F-35 fighter jets and submarine sonar to offshore wind turbines—making the elements, and access to them, a strategic chokepoint.

Armenian-Azerbaijan Peace Might Finally Be on the Table (Eugene Chausovsky, Foreign Policy)

As fighting rages in the Middle East and Ukraine, another conflict-ridden region adjacent to both war zones may be on the precipice of a long-elusive peace. That region is the South Caucasus, where diplomatic efforts are underway between Armenia and Azerbaijan to strike a peace agreement following Azerbaijan’s victory in the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. But the two are not operating in isolation: The conflict involves many of the same external players as both the Israeli-Hamas and Ukrainian conflicts—including Iran, Turkey, Russia, the European Union, and the United States. That makes the pathway to peace a challenging, interconnected road to maneuver. (Cont.)