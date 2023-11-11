OUR PICKS How Citizen Surveillance Ate San Francisco | Sense of Safety on US College Campuses Shattered | Chinese Hackers’ Threat to US Critical Infrastructure, and more

Published 11 November 2023

· The NSA Seems Pretty Stressed About the Threat of Chinese Hackers in US Critical Infrastructure

US government officials continue to warn that the public and private sectors need to identify and root out China-backed attackers lurking in industrial control systems · How Citizen Surveillance Ate San Francisco

When a homeless man attacked a former city official, footage of the onslaught became a rallying cry. Then came another video, and another—and the story turned inside out. · Senate Leaders Plan to Prolong NSA Surveillance Using a Must-Pass Bill

Top senate officials are planning to save the Section 702 surveillance program by attaching it to a crucial piece of legislation. Critics worry a chance to pass privacy reforms will be missed · Suspicious Letters Targeting Pierce, King Elections Share Striking Similarities

Letters containing white powder prompted evacuations and disruptions to ballot counting on Wednesday in King, Pierce, Spokane, and Skagit counties · Clashes Over Israel-Hamas War Shatter Students’ Sense of Safety on US College Campuses

Long-simmering tensions are erupting in violence and shattering the sense of safety that makes colleges hubs of free discourse

The NSA Seems Pretty Stressed About the Threat of Chinese Hackers in US Critical Infrastructure (Lily Hay Newman, Wired)

The United States National Security Agency is often tight-lipped about its work and intelligence. But at the Cyberwarcon security conference in Washington DC on Thursday, two members of the agency’s Cybersecurity Collaboration Center had a “call to action” for the cybersecurity community: Beware the threat of Chinese government-backed hackers embedding in US critical infrastructure.

Alongside its “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance counterparts, the NSA has been warning since May that a Beijing-sponsored group known as Volt Typhoon has been targeting critical infrastructure networks, including power grids, as part of its activity.

Officials emphasized on Thursday that network administrators and security teams need to be on the lookout for suspicious activity in which hackers manipulate and misuse legitimate tools rather than malware—an approach known as “living off the land”—to carry out clandestine operations. They added that the Chinese government also develops novel intrusion techniques and malware, thanks to a substantial stockpile of zero-day vulnerabilities that hackers can weaponize and exploit. Beijing collects these bugs through its own research, as well as a law that requires vulnerability disclosure.

How Citizen Surveillance Ate San Francisco (Lauren Smiley, Wired)

In San Francisco there’s always another video. New York and London are known for being blanketed with government-run CCTV coverage, but surveillance here is different: It is as privatized as it is pervasive, a culture of Hitchcock’s Rear Window, at scale.

In the city where Nextdoor’s offices sit right in the gritty Tenderloin, sharing Ring cam footage of porch thieves is a bonding exercise between neighbors who’ve never met. All over town, local nonprofits oversee neighborhood-wide networks of cameras funded in part by donations from crypto entrepreneur Chris Larsen. (“That’s the winning formula,” Larsen told The New York Times in 2020. “Pure coverage.”) Platoons of Waymo self-driving cars circulate the streets like Pac-Man ghosts, gathering up videofeeds that cops snag for evidence. You can watch a resident’s live cam to see who’s on the corner of Hyde and Ellis, right now. (Cont.)