Published 14 November 2023

US Buys 1.2 Million Barrels of Oil for Strategic Petroleum Reserve (Reuters / VOA News)

The U.S. has bought 1.2 million barrels of oil to help replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after selling the largest amount ever from the stockpile last year, the U.S. Energy Department said on Monday.

The department said it bought the oil at an average price of $77.57 a barrel from two companies after 18 bids were submitted.

The Biden administration last year conducted the largest ever sale from the SPR of 180 million barrels, part of a strategy to stabilize soaring oil markets and combat high pump prices in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It has now bought back about 6 million barrels.

Ways to Counter Terrorism on U.S. College Campuses (Amy Williams, HSToday)

The first university security department opened in 1894 at Yale University, staffed with recruited police officers for the newly founded Yale Campus Police Department. In the years since, schools have implemented security models viewed more as a security team versus a police force, and many institutions have incorporated both of these approaches.

Today, as Israel-Hamas conflict tensions are rippling through university campuses across the U.S. and college students are reporting harassment, intimidation and bullying involving protests, social media, online threats and more: What are universities doing to protect their students?

Terror and the Secondary Trauma of Social Media (Douglas Yeung, RAND / USA Today)

The effects of a traumatic event—and the events in Israel and Gaza are certainly that—are, as we psychologists well know, contagious. That is, their effects can spread well beyond their initial victims. In war, those victims include those who are displaced, injured, and killed, as well as those who have lost a loved one.

The idea of secondary trauma recognizes that people indirectly exposed to an event like war can suffer as well.