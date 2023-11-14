WORLD ROUNDUPWill America Be at War with North Korea in 2025? | Incoherent Critique of Israel’s Gaza Strategy | The New Nuclear Age, and more
· West Bank: Israeli Violence Increases Against Palestinians
Alarming increase in settler violence and forced displacement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank
· The West’s Incoherent Critique of Israel’s Gaza Strategy
The reality of fighting Hamas in Gaza makes this war terrible one way or another
· Indonesia’s Presidential Elections Are an Exercise in Nepotism
Even onetime reformers are looking to build their own dynasties
· Chinese Strategists Evaluate the Use of ‘Kamikaze’ Drones in the Russia-Ukraine War
Both Russia and Ukraine have used loitering munitions successfully in the current war – and China is watching closely
· Why the Oct. 7 Attack Wasn’t Israel’s 9/11
Why the war in Gaza won’t be like the war in Afghanistan
· Will America Be at War with North Korea in 2025?
By January 20, 2025, when Donald John Trump or someone else is sworn in, the United States could be in a hot war with North Korea.
· The New Nuclear Age
The U.S. is beginning an ambitious, controversial reinvention of its nuclear arsenal. The project comes with incalculable costs and unfathomable risks.
· Securing Taiwan’s Satellite Infrastructure Against China’s Reach
As Taiwan faces the looming threat of a Chinese invasion, the need to fortify its satellite infrastructure from cyberattacks becomes ever more urgent
West Bank: Israeli Violence Increases Against Palestinians (Tania Krämer, DW)
Amid Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza, human rights groups have documented an alarming increase in settler violence and forced displacement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
The West’s Incoherent Critique of Israel’s Gaza Strategy (Raphael S. Cohen, Foreign Policy)
Since Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre of more than 1,200 Israelis, a multitude of voices—from U.S. senators to the Chilean president, from the Norwegian prime minister to United Nations officials—has attempted to strike a similar line: that while Israel has the right to self-defense, its current operation in Gaza is disproportionate. Presumably, this same group would support a more targeted operation, but when pressed to explain what such an operation would look like, they demur, and instead say that one should ask “military experts.”
Well, I am a military expert. I have studied military operations in Gaza for a decade now. What would a more targeted operation look like? I have no idea.
Israel has tried more limited operations in Gaza before. In 2012, it conducted limited air campaigns like Operation Pillar of Defense or, more recently, 2021’s Operation Guardian of the Walls. It also tried limited ground campaigns in Operation Cast Lead from 2008 to 2009, as well as Operation Protective Edge in 2014. During all of these campaigns, many voices similar to those now criticizing Israel’s actions criticized those more targeted operations as disproportionate. For Israel, the lesson from these prior conflicts is that limiting its operations may not actually placate its critics.
But more important, from Israel’s perspective, is the fact that these limited operations were not successful. Israel has tried to kill Mohammed Deif, the commander of Hamas’s military wing, seven times already, to no avail. The Israeli success rate against Hamas infrastructure has proved similarly limited. Yehia Sinwar, Hamas’s Gaza leader, claimed that Operation Guardian of the Walls only succeeded in damaging a mere 5 percent of Hamas’s tunnel network beneath Gaza in 2021. And one need only look at the Oct. 7 attacks for evidence that Hamas’s military capabilities remained very much intact after all previous, more targeted operations.