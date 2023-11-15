WORLD ROUNDUP Avoiding World War III | China Launches World's Fastest Internet | War Unleashes Incendiary Rhetoric in Israel, and more

Published 15 November 2023

· Avoiding World War III: What the Joe Biden-Xi Jinping Summit Is Really About

Both know in their bones that an unlimited war between these two great powers would be catastrophic for both · ‘Erase Gaza’: War Unleashes Incendiary Rhetoric in Israel

Experts say that inflammatory statements by prominent Israelis are normalizing ideas like the killing of civilians and mass deportations · Danish Critical Infrastructure Hit by the Largest Cyberattack in Denmark’s History

In May, Danish critical infrastructure faced the biggest cyber attack on record that hit the country · Iran’s ‘Axis of Resistance’ Against Israel Faces Trial by Fire

Iran’s supreme leader delivered a clear message Hamas: You gave us no warning of your Oct. 7 attack on Israel and we will not enter the war on your behalf · U.K. Supreme Court Rules Rwanda Asylum Policy Unlawful

The government’s Rwanda asylum policy, which it says is needed to tackle small boats, is in disarray, after the UK’s highest court ruled it is unlawful · China Launches World’s Fastest Internet, Years Ahead of Forecasts

China has beaten a global deadline, launching the world’s first next-generation internet service — more than 10 times faster than existing major routes · The Soviet Invasion of Afghanistan Should Guide Our Approach to Russia

Beyond expressing their commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, officials must present Ukrainian victory as the main end goal

Avoiding World War III: What the Joe Biden-Xi Jinping Summit Is Really About (Graham Allison, National Interest)

What is the significance of the Biden-Xi summit on Wednesday? In one line: two adult leaders engaging in serious, candid, private conversation about the most consequential bilateral relationship in the world.

‘Erase Gaza’: War Unleashes Incendiary Rhetoric in Israel (Mark Landler, New York Times)

Shock, grief and pain have cascaded across Israel since Hamas gunmen poured out of Gaza to kill an estimated 1,200 Israeli civilians and soldiers on Oct. 7. So have anger and a thirst for vengeance, which the country’s leaders are verbalizing in language that critics in Israel say often crosses the line into incitement.

Inflammatory language has also been used by journalists, retired generals, celebrities, and social media influencers, according to experts who track the statements.

The cumulative effect, experts say, has been to normalize public discussion of ideas that would have been considered off limits before Oct. 7: talk of “erasing” the people of Gaza, ethnic cleansing, and the nuclear annihilation of the territory.

Incendiary statements are not limited to Israel, of course.

But the proliferation of such language by Israelis has opened a debate in Israel, where far-right and ultranationalist politicians were testing the boundaries of acceptable speech even before Oct. 7. Itamar Ben-Gvir, a right-wing settler who went from fringe figure to minister of national security in Mr. Netanyahu’s cabinet, has a long history of making incendiary remarks about Palestinians. He said in a recent TV interview that anyone who supports Hamas should be “eliminated.”

Danish Critical Infrastructure Hit by the Largest Cyberattack in Denmark’s History (Pierluigi Paganini, Security Affairs)

In May, Danish critical infrastructure faced the biggest cyber attack on record that hit the country, reported SektorCERT, Denmark’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT) for the critical infrastructure sectors.

A first wave of attacks was launched on May 11, then after a short pause, a second wave of attacks began on May 22. SektorCERT became aware of the attacks on May 22.

SektorCERT reported that threat actors compromised the networks of 22 companies operating in the energy infrastructure. According to the report, 11 companies were immediately compromised. The attackers exploited zero-day vulnerabilities in Zyxel firewalls used by many critical infrastructure operators in Denmark. (Cont.)