OUR PICKS Hate Groups Using AI | Chicago Police Officers Barred from Joining Hate or Extremist Groups | QAnon Shaman Running for Congress, and more

Published 15 November 2023

· The QAnon Shaman Isn’t Even the Most Extreme Candidate in His Race for Congress

The man who became a figurehead of the January 6 Capitol riot is planning to run for Congress in Arizona · Asian Americans Raise Alarm Over ‘Chilling Effects’ of Section 702 Surveillance Program

The consequences of unlawful surveillance have had a “devastating toll” on Asian Americans · Antisemitic and Anti-Muslim Hate Speech Surges Across the Internet

Fueled by the conflict between Israel and Gaza and stoked by extremists, hate speech has spiked on social media platforms such as X, Facebook and Instagram, researchers said. · How Trump and His Allies Plan to Wield Power in 2025

Donald J. Trump and his allies are already laying the groundwork for a possible second Trump presidency, forging plans for an even more extreme agenda than his first term. · US SEC Charges SolarWinds and Its CISO for Alleged Cybersecurity Misstatements and Controls Failures

The SEC investigation began following SolarWinds’ widely reported 2020 breach, which was felt throughout the US economy · New Policy Will Prohibit Chicago Police Officers from Joining Hate or Extremist Groups

Chicago police officers participated in right-wing anti-government extremist groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys · How Antisemitic Hate Groups Are Using Artificial Intelligence in the Wake of Hamas Attacks

Hate groups and far-right internet trolls exploit the tensions surrounding the Israel-Hamas war, leveraging advances in AI to further stoke antisemitism in the United States · Microsoft Teams with UN Nonprofit to Spot Terrorist Content Online

An AI-powered tool to detect terrorist or violent extremist content online

The QAnon Shaman Isn’t Even the Most Extreme Candidate in His Race for Congress (David Gilbert, Wired)

Jacob Chansley, the January 6 rioter known as the QAnon Shaman, will run for Congress in Arizona. The most remarkable thing about his campaign so far is how unremarkable it is in a state that’s embraced election conspiracies.

Asian Americans Raise Alarm Over ‘Chilling Effects’ of Section 702 Surveillance Program (Dell Cameron, Wired)

More than 60 groups advocating for Asian American and Pacific Islander communities are pushing the US Congress to reform the Section 702 surveillance program as Senate leaders move to renew it.

Antisemitic and Anti-Muslim Hate Speech Surges Across the Internet (Sheera Frenkel and Steven Lee Myers, New York Times)

On Oct. 7, the day Hamas attacked Israel, the hashtag #HitlerWasRight appeared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Over the next month, more than 46,000 posts featured the hashtag, often alongside language that called for violence against Jews.

At the same time, the hashtag #DeathtoMuslims also spiked on X and was shared tens of thousands of times, according to a review by The New York Times.

Antisemitic and Islamophobic hate speech has surged across the internet since the conflict between Israel and Hamas broke out. The increases have been at far greater levels than what academics and researchers who monitor social media say they have seen before, with millions of often explicitly violent posts on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Antisemitic content soared more than 919 percent on X and 28 percent on Facebook in the month since Oct. 7, according to the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish advocacy group. Anti-Muslim hate speech on X jumped 422 percent on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8, and rose 297 percent over the next five days, said the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a London-based political advocacy group.