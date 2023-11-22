SECURITY OFFICERS “Rogue” Security Officers Pose a Threat to Life and Public Safety

Halo Solutions, a British security and safety technology firm helps stamp out fraudulent security guards at events and gigs. The issue of qualified and certified security officers becomes even more important now, ads the U.K. is about to mandate robust public security measures at public events.

One of the UK’s leading crowd safety and security specialists has warned of a continued threat to life and public safety at music, sports, and entertainment events by rogue security guards who are fraudulently obtaining Security Industry Association(SIA) security work licenses and who are supposed to be safeguarding and protecting the public.

Lloyd Major, a former U.K. National Counter Terrorism police officer and specialist adviser in crowd safety and security, whose tech company Halo Solutionsprovides crowd safety and security software Halo (v5) to some of the biggest sporting events across the world, is now helping to stamp out rogue SIA training providers who are facilitating an illegal trade in fraudulently obtained SIA licenses. His company offers crowd safety and security software.

The security and crowd safety expert warned that rogue SIA training providers were proactively “coaching” trainee security guards and door supervisors to actively pass security courses with answers to questions and missing vital training modules in first aid training crucial to saving lives. Despite many of the trainee security guards being unable to speak English, many of those training providers were actively advertising and boasting of 100 percent pass rates and “no win-no fee.”

It comes at a crucial time as the U.K. government’s Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill – also known as ‘Martyn’s Law’ - was included in the King’s Speech at the State Opening of Parliament as Monarch on 7 November, and will be committed to Government legislation.

King Charles III said; “Legislation will be introduced to protect public premises from terrorism in light of the Manchester Arena attack.”

Martyn’s Law is named in tribute to Martyn Hett, who was killed at the age of 29 alongside 21 other people in the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017. His mother, Figen Murray, has since dedicated her life to helping stop terrorist attacks in the future and has been one of the driving forces behind shaping the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) legislation.

Lloyd Major, CEO of Halo Solutions, said:

Rogue SIA training providers are sadly in the spotlight again, skipping whole elements of the SIA door supervisor course that are fundamental to the basic abilities of a trained security guard, including the ability to speak English, deliver first aid and de-escalate conflict.