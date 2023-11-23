OUR PICKS Threat from Within? | Weaponizing Cybersecurity Regulations | Cheap Drones Pose a Significant Chemical Terrorism Threat, and more

Published 23 November 2023

· Threat from Within? Unreformed Counterterrorism Infrastructure Raises Concerns About Misuse

· A Supreme Court Case About Stocks Could Help Make Trump's Authoritarian Dreams Reality

· Have You Listened Lately to What Trump Is Saying?

He is becoming frighteningly clear about what he wants

· Will More Threat Actors Weaponize Cybersecurity Regulations?

ALPHV (aka "BlackCat") reported one of its breach victims to the SEC, and more hackers could follow suit.

· Rightwing Personalities Use X to Bring Antisemitic Theories to Light in US

Experts say figures like Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson bringing 'great replacement' theory mainstream signals growing extremism

· Why Cheap Drones Pose a Significant Chemical Terrorism Threat

Drones can be equipped with sprayers to deliver chemical weapons, or they could be used in an attack on a chemical plant

Drones can be equipped with sprayers to deliver chemical weapons, or they could be used in an attack on a chemical plant

Threat from Within? Unreformed Counterterrorism Infrastructure Raises Concerns About Misuse (Faiza Patel, Just Security)

As violence escalates in the Middle East, ordinary Muslim Americans watch in fear. The sprawling post-9/11 surveillance and counterterrorism architecture is ramping up again in response to the Israel-Hamas War, protests in the United States, and fears of an increased terrorist attacks. Persistent failures to reform overly broad U.S. counterterrorism laws and policies suggest that safeguards against rights abuses may well prove inadequate. And once again, it is Muslim American communities who will suffer.

Testifying before Congress earlier this month, both the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) expressed concern that the conflict in Israel and Gaza increased the risk of a terrorist attack in the United States. FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that the violence in the region had raised the potential for an attack in the United States to “a whole other level,” comparing it to the ISIS-inspired attacks of the previous decade. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas similarly raised the alarm about foreign terrorist groups, including al-Qaeda and Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah, executing attacks on U.S. soil.

These types of “high threat” environments make it all too likely that security agencies will overreach as they have in the past. After 9/11, the FBI sent agents into Muslim American communities and mosques across the country—not because it suspected criminal activity but in order to learn about their political and religious opinions. It created “maps” of minority communities, including Muslims, across the United States. In its efforts to recruit informants among the mostly immigrant Muslim American diaspora, the FBI has threatened to block immigration benefits and dangled promises to ease immigration problems or forgive crimes.

A Supreme Court Case About Stocks Could Help Make Trump’s Authoritarian Dreams Reality (Ian Millhiser, Vox)

Last year, a federal appeals court dominated by Trump appointees and MAGA sympathizers ruled that the system the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) uses to protect investors from fraud is unconstitutional — and that it is unconstitutional in three ways. This case, known as SEC v. Jarkesy, will be heard by the Supreme Court on November 29.

None of the three rationales the Fifth Circuit offered for neutering the SEC are especially persuasive, but one of them is grounded in a pet project of the conservative Federalist Society known as the “unitary executive” — a project for which the current Court’s GOP-appointed majority has shown a great deal of sympathy. (Cont.)