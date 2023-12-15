WORLD ROUNDUP Ireland Thought It Was Immune to the Far Right. It Was Wrong. | Would Venezuela Attack Its Neighbor? | The Nuclear Shadows of the Ukraine War, and more

E.U. Leaders Are Meeting on Ukraine. Will Hungary Hold Up Aid? (Matina Stevis-Gridneff, New York Times)

As European Union leaders meet in Brussels for their quarterly summit, with a goal of securing new financial and political support for Ukraine, one man is holding up both: Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary.

Mr. Orban, who has in the past delayed some E.U. sanctions against Russia and is seen as President Vladimir V. Putin’s closest ally in the bloc, said on Thursday that Ukraine was not ready to start negotiating membership in the alliance. He also said that 50 billion euros, about $52 billion, in proposed aid for Ukraine should come only after Europe-wide elections planned for the summer.

The two-day E.U. summit is being held at a crucial moment for Ukraine: Its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, just held bruising meetings in Washington, where he was pleading for desperately needed money for his war effort that is threatened bypolitical divisions in Congress. The E.U. aid would be a major prop, as would good news on at least opening formal negotiations on Ukraine’s membership prospects. Those steps might help turn around a souring atmosphere that includes a declaration on Thursday by Russia’s president, Vladimir V. Putin, that his war aims remain unchanged.

Ireland Thought It Was Immune to the Far Right. It Was Wrong. (Una Mullally, New York Times)

Ireland has frequently been cited as an outlier in Europe for not lurching toward the far right in any significant way since the 2008 economic crash and the austerity that followed. The country does have far-right parties, like the National Party, but these exist on the fringes and have never won seats in the Dail, the Irish Parliament. Instead, in the last decade and a half, large progressive movements emerged, fighting and winning referendums on marriage equality (in 2015) and women’s reproductive rights (in 2018).

When people wondered how Ireland had resisted the pull of far-right populism the usual reply was that a nation of emigrants would never demonize immigrants. (cont.)