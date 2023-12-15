OUR PICKS Quelling ‘Heightened Tension’ on Campuses | It’s Only a Matter of Time Before a Tsunami Hits the Northwest | Section 702 Surveillance Doesn’t Belong in the NDAA, and more

Published 14 December 2023

Border Policies Under Consideration Could Overwhelm System, DHS Officials Warn (Julia Ainsley and Julie Tsirkin, NBC News)

Department of Homeland Security officials are warning about the impact of policies being discussed in negotiations between the White House and Congress that would increase deportations, deny many migrants the right to seek asylum and make detention mandatory, according to current and former officials who spoke to NBC News.

“It would break the border,” one current Homeland Security official predicted.

“It would be completely counterproductive,” another warned.

The second official noted that Customs and Border Protection detention centers, as well as those of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, would quickly become so full that the agencies would be unable to keep apprehending migrants as they crossed the southern border.

“Border Patrol would essentially have to take a knee and watch them walk by,” the second official said.

Security and Academic Officials Pitch Federal Action to Quell ‘Heightened Tension’ on Campuses (Juan Perez Jr., Politico)

Top school security and academic officials want the Biden administration to overhaul its response to campus antisemitism and Islamophobia — and the White House appears to be listening.

Advisers to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas this week issued urgent recommendations for an expansive federal response to campus threats, free speech debates and hateful acts that have consumed the U.S. education system in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

Those recommendations include requests for a White House campus safety convening aimed at turning down the heat, new forms of information sharing and even modified immigration enforcement actions for Israel and the Palestinian territories, according to a draft report that was unanimously approved Wednesday afternoon by the Council.

It’s Only a Matter of Time Before a Tsunami Hits the Northwest. Why Is It Missing from FEMA’s Risk Analysis? (Eric Scigliano, Politico)

The updated National Risk Index (NRI), announced in March, assigns only a “relatively moderate” tsunami risk to the Quinault Indian Nation, even though the Washington State Geological Survey predicts it will be buried under 30 to 50 feet of water. Likewise for the more densely populated Long Beach Peninsula, a 28-mile sandspit at the state’s southwest corner — think Cape Cod, only flatter — that will be cut off from the mainland by an earthquake and tsunami. (Cont.)