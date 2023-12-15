WORLD ROUNDUP Biden’s Smart Strategy for Outmaneuvering Bibi | US Invests in Africa in Effort to Counter Chinese Influence | From Boycotts to Selfies: Asia’s Myriad Perception of Japan, and more

Published 15 December 2023

· Biden’s Smart Strategy for Outmaneuvering Bibi

Netanyahu has deftly navigated multiple Democratic presidents. Biden is trying to change that. · Why China Is Stepping Up Its Maritime Attacks on the Philippines

Beijing’s aggression threatens to disrupt friendshoring operations in the region · Will Milei Rewrite Argentina’s History?

The new Argentine president is downplaying the brutal legacy of the country’s dictatorship · US Invests in Africa in Effort to Counter Chinese Influence

The United States has struck hundreds of deals worth $14.2 billion with African nations over the past year as Washington tries to counter growing influence on the continent by China · From Boycotts to Selfies: Asia’s Myriad Perception of Japan

Why do some countries in Asia still deeply resent Japan, while others display a warm fondness towards Tokyo? · AI Chatbot Got Election Info Wrong 30 percent of Time, European Study Finds

Microsoft’s Bing search bot gave wrong answers when asked basic questions about elections in Germany and Switzerland, often misquoting its sources

Biden’s Smart Strategy for Outmaneuvering Bibi (Yair Rosenberg, The Atlantic)

The fundamental problem for American presidents who have attempted to work with Benjamin Netanyahu is that Benjamin Netanyahu does not care what American presidents think. An exceptional English orator who was raised in Philadelphia, Netanyahu believes that he can outmaneuver and outlast American politicians on their own turf.

Recognizing the errors of the past, Joe Biden, Amthony Blinken, and Jake Sullivan have charted a different course aimed at outmaneuvering Netanyahu, seeking to succeed where their predecessors did not. This approach predates the current Gaza conflict, but has reached full expression in the past months. It explains why Biden has full-throatedly supported Israel against Hamas while simultaneously assailing the country’s hard-right governing coalition. And it offers a glimpse at the administration’s intended endgame for the war—and for Netanyahu himself.

Right-wing populists such as Orbán and Netanyahu thrive on posturing against outside antagonists, using external criticism to bolster their bona fides as strongmen who can stand up to the international community. This insight has shaped Biden’s approach to Netanyahu—not by preventing the president from publicly fighting with the prime minister, but by influencing which fights he picks. Simply put, Biden has opted to challenge Netanyahu on issues that splinter his support rather than consolidate it. In practice, this means strategically targeting policies where Netanyahu is on the wrong side of Israeli public opinion and forcing him to choose between his hard-right partners and the rest of the country.

Why China Is Stepping Up Its Maritime Attacks on the Philippines (Elisabeth Braw, Foreign Policy)

In recent months, China has markedly increased its maritime bullying in the waters off the Philippines. That trend is already beginning to spread nervousness among Western businesses interested in friendshoring some of their operations to the Philippines—which may be precisely what China is after.

Beijing’s objective, Powell said, is to discourage any attempts by nearby countries to follow the Philippines’ example in asserting their rights to waters that China has unilaterally declared to belong to Beijing. The aggression may be of the gray-zone kind—that is, not involving military violence—but it’s decidedly harmful, and not just to the Philippine and other vessels being targeted. (Cont.)