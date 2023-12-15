OUR PICKS U.S. Terrorist Watchlist Grows to 2 Million People | Florida Law Chills Chinese Student Recruitment | How Immigration Can Fix Labor Shortages, and more

Published 15 December 2023

· U.S. Terrorist Watchlist Grows to 2 Million People — Nearly Doubling in 6 Years

When the list was launched in 2003, it included 120,000 people · U.S. Military Returns to the Jungle, Training for Future Threats

Far from the deserts of the Middle East, the Army is instructing troops in Hawaii on the skills needed for a potential clash with China. · Florida Law Chills Chinese Student Recruitment

A measure identifying seven “countries of concern” has frustrated University of Florida professors, who are unsure whether they can offer research positions to students from China and other nations · How Immigration Can Fix Labor Shortages — Without Hurting U.S. Workers

With job openings at near-record highs and unemployment at near-record lows, labor shortages threaten to slow growth and raise prices. The Labor Department has a solution for that. · How Trump Could Manipulate the Military

It’s surprisingly easy · Migration Is Derailing Leaders from Biden to Macron. Who’s Next?

Rising voter concerns over migration are a threat to ruling parties ahead of elections in the US, UK, and EU next year

U.S. Terrorist Watchlist Grows to 2 Million People — Nearly Doubling in 6 Years (E. D. Cauchi and Imtiaz Tyab, CBS News)

The U.S. government’s terrorist watchlist has nearly doubled in size in just six years, a CBS Reports investigation has found. An extensive review of court records, government documents and interviews with more than a dozen current and former intelligence community leaders revealed that the consolidated database of individuals has not only been quietly expanding in number but also in who it targets. The numbers speak for themselves. When it first launched on Dec. 1, 2003, the consolidated watchlist — now known as the Terrorist Screening Dataset — included approximately 120,000 people. By 2017, the last publicly confirmed numbers, it included nearly 10 times as many: 1,160,000 individuals. Now, at the end of 2023, the Terrorist Screening Dataset contains the names of approximately 2 million people the government considers known or suspected terrorists, including thousands of Americans, according to a CBS Reports investigation.

U.S. Military Returns to the Jungle, Training for Future Threats (Damien Cave, New York Times)

The Marine Corps has been assigning a significant portion of its force to the muggy, rainy terrain of Okinawa, Japan, and training with partners near the Equator. For the Army, Hawaii has become a regional proxy. Commanders are pushing more soldiers through its jungles as the 25th Infantry Division expands instruction at its expeditionary school and leads a new Pacific training rotation that brought together 5,300 troops in November for simulated battles with other services and nations.

The jungle buildup, with roots in the “pivot to Asia” under President Barack Obama, highlights the challenge the U.S. military faces as it tries to prioritize China and unbind itself from decades of war in the Middle East, even as conflict there pulls America back in.