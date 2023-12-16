Published 16 December 2023

EXTREMISM

· U.S. Terrorist Watchlist Grows to 2 Million People — Nearly Doubling in 6 Years

When the list was launched in 2003, it included 120,000 people

· How Trump Could Manipulate the Military

It’s surprisingly easy

· Security and Academic Officials Pitch Federal Action to Quell ‘Heightened Tension’ on Campuses

Advisers to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas this week issued urgent recommendations for an expansive federal response to campus threats.

· FBI, DHS Issue New Warning of Possible Danger Amid Israel-Hamas Tension

The FBI and DHS issued a new public announcement Tuesday warning of potential safety dangers in the United States stemming from the ongoing war in the Middle East

· Talk of a Trump Dictatorship Charges the American Political Debate

Former President Donald J. Trump and his allies are not doing much to reassure those worried about his autocratic instincts. If anything, they seem to be leaning into the predictions.

· A Military Loyal to Trump

In 2020, the armed forces were a bulwark against Donald Trump’s antidemocratic designs. Changing that would be a high priority in a second term.

· Trump Voters Are America Too

If he wins a second term, perhaps we’ll finally dispense with the myth that “this is not who we are”

THE LONG VIEW

· How Immigration Can Fix Labor Shortages — Without Hurting U.S. Workers

With job openings at near-record highs and unemployment at near-record lows, labor shortages threaten to slow growth and raise prices. The Labor Department has a solution for that.

· Migration Is Derailing Leaders from Biden to Macron. Who’s Next?

Rising voter concerns over migration are a threat to ruling parties ahead of elections in the US, UK, and EU next year

· It’s Only a Matter of Time Before a Tsunami Hits the Northwest. Why Is It Missing from FEMA’s Risk Analysis?

The “National Risk Index” was supposed to help U.S. communities reduce their risks from natural disasters. But is it fatally flawed?

· The Original Authoritarian

A new book looks at how Julius Caesar’s legacy informs the strongmen of today

· US Sends First Commercial Offshore Wind Power onto Its Grid

U.S. offshore wind power has hit a milestone

MORE PICKS

· Border Policies Under Consideration Could Overwhelm System, DHS Officials Warn

White House and congressional negotiators are discussing steps that officials say could potentially fill detention centers and halt the apprehension of migrants at the border

· Section 702 Surveillance Doesn’t Belong in the NDAA

The controversial spying power doesn’t actually expire for more than four months

· State Dept.’s Fight Against Disinformation Comes Under Attack

The Global Engagement Center has become the focus of Republican-led criticism that the U.S. government coerces social media platforms into removing offensive content

· Intelligence Sharing is Caring: Collective Defense for a Safer Nation

Cybersecurity is no longer just a concern for IT departments but a critical business imperative

· Smugglers Are Bringing Migrants to a Remote Arizona Crossing, Overwhelming Agents

A shift in smuggling routes has brought an influx of migrants to Arizona

· Sellafield Nuclear Site Hacked by Groups Linked to Russia and China

Malware may still be present and potential effects have been covered up by staff, investigation reveals

· House Moves to Save DHS Office, and Hundreds of Jobs, from Elimination

The Senate has just a few months to take action or the office will shutter

· The Guns Were Said to Be Destroyed. Instead, They Were Reborn.

Communities across the U.S. are fueling a secondary arms market by giving seized and surrendered guns to disposal services that destroy one part and resell the rest

· Congress Clashes Over the Future of America’s Global Spy Program

Competing bills moving through the House of Representatives both reauthorize Section 702 surveillance—but they pave very different paths forward for Americans’ privacy and civil liberties

· Elijah Wood and Mike Tyson Cameo Videos Were Used in a Russian Disinformation Campaign

Videos featuring Elijah Wood, Mike Tyson, and Priscilla Presley have been edited to push anti-Ukraine disinformation, according to Microsoft researchers.