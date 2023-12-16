OUR PICKS LAST WEEKU.S. Terrorist Watchlist Grows to 2 Million People | Immigration Can Fix Labor Shortages — Without Hurting U.S. Workers | It’s Only a Matter of Time Before a Tsunami Hits the Northwest | The Original Authoritarian, and more
EXTREMISM
· U.S. Terrorist Watchlist Grows to 2 Million People — Nearly Doubling in 6 Years
When the list was launched in 2003, it included 120,000 people
· How Trump Could Manipulate the Military
It’s surprisingly easy
· Security and Academic Officials Pitch Federal Action to Quell ‘Heightened Tension’ on Campuses
Advisers to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas this week issued urgent recommendations for an expansive federal response to campus threats.
· FBI, DHS Issue New Warning of Possible Danger Amid Israel-Hamas Tension
The FBI and DHS issued a new public announcement Tuesday warning of potential safety dangers in the United States stemming from the ongoing war in the Middle East
· Talk of a Trump Dictatorship Charges the American Political Debate
Former President Donald J. Trump and his allies are not doing much to reassure those worried about his autocratic instincts. If anything, they seem to be leaning into the predictions.
· A Military Loyal to Trump
In 2020, the armed forces were a bulwark against Donald Trump’s antidemocratic designs. Changing that would be a high priority in a second term.
· Trump Voters Are America Too
If he wins a second term, perhaps we’ll finally dispense with the myth that “this is not who we are”
THE LONG VIEW
· How Immigration Can Fix Labor Shortages — Without Hurting U.S. Workers
With job openings at near-record highs and unemployment at near-record lows, labor shortages threaten to slow growth and raise prices. The Labor Department has a solution for that.
· Migration Is Derailing Leaders from Biden to Macron. Who’s Next?
Rising voter concerns over migration are a threat to ruling parties ahead of elections in the US, UK, and EU next year
· It’s Only a Matter of Time Before a Tsunami Hits the Northwest. Why Is It Missing from FEMA’s Risk Analysis?
The “National Risk Index” was supposed to help U.S. communities reduce their risks from natural disasters. But is it fatally flawed?
· The Original Authoritarian
A new book looks at how Julius Caesar’s legacy informs the strongmen of today
· US Sends First Commercial Offshore Wind Power onto Its Grid
U.S. offshore wind power has hit a milestone
MORE PICKS
· Border Policies Under Consideration Could Overwhelm System, DHS Officials Warn
White House and congressional negotiators are discussing steps that officials say could potentially fill detention centers and halt the apprehension of migrants at the border
· Section 702 Surveillance Doesn’t Belong in the NDAA
The controversial spying power doesn’t actually expire for more than four months
· State Dept.’s Fight Against Disinformation Comes Under Attack
The Global Engagement Center has become the focus of Republican-led criticism that the U.S. government coerces social media platforms into removing offensive content
· Intelligence Sharing is Caring: Collective Defense for a Safer Nation
Cybersecurity is no longer just a concern for IT departments but a critical business imperative
· Smugglers Are Bringing Migrants to a Remote Arizona Crossing, Overwhelming Agents
A shift in smuggling routes has brought an influx of migrants to Arizona
· Sellafield Nuclear Site Hacked by Groups Linked to Russia and China
Malware may still be present and potential effects have been covered up by staff, investigation reveals
· House Moves to Save DHS Office, and Hundreds of Jobs, from Elimination
The Senate has just a few months to take action or the office will shutter
· The Guns Were Said to Be Destroyed. Instead, They Were Reborn.
Communities across the U.S. are fueling a secondary arms market by giving seized and surrendered guns to disposal services that destroy one part and resell the rest
· Congress Clashes Over the Future of America’s Global Spy Program
Competing bills moving through the House of Representatives both reauthorize Section 702 surveillance—but they pave very different paths forward for Americans’ privacy and civil liberties
· Elijah Wood and Mike Tyson Cameo Videos Were Used in a Russian Disinformation Campaign
Videos featuring Elijah Wood, Mike Tyson, and Priscilla Presley have been edited to push anti-Ukraine disinformation, according to Microsoft researchers.
U.S. Terrorist Watchlist Grows to 2 Million People — Nearly Doubling in 6 Years (E. D. Cauchi and Imtiaz Tyab, CBS News)
The U.S. government’s terrorist watchlist has nearly doubled in size in just six years, a CBS Reports investigation has found. An extensive review of court records, government documents and interviews with more than a dozen current and former intelligence community leaders revealed that the consolidated database of individuals has not only been quietly expanding in number but also in who it targets. The numbers speak for themselves. When it first launched on Dec. 1, 2003, the consolidated watchlist — now known as the Terrorist Screening Dataset — included approximately 120,000 people. By 2017, the last publicly confirmed numbers, it included nearly 10 times as many: 1,160,000 individuals. Now, at the end of 2023, the Terrorist Screening Dataset contains the names of approximately 2 million people the government considers known or suspected terrorists, including thousands of Americans, according to a CBS Reports investigation.
How Trump Could Manipulate the Military (Hanna Rossin, The Atlantic)
When my colleague Tom Nichols, who taught at the Naval War College for 25 years, warns people that Donald Trump might be a threat to democracy, they often ask him to prove it. Yes, Trump has said dictator-like things, but if he won a second term, aren’t there barriers in place to prevent him from acting on his rhetoric? Would he really be able to persuade senior command in the military to use force against American citizens? Would he be able to get past the Geneva Conventions? Wouldn’t Congress or the courts intervene to stop him from acting on his worst impulses?
Nichols has never served in the military, but he knows its rules and its culture well. And he has watched over the years as some of his students became more openly partisan. In this episode of Radio Atlantic, Nichols explains how a reelected President Trump could bend the military to his will and how political schisms in the military could happen. He emphasizes how close Trump came to achieving some of his goals in his last term, how ill prepared we are as a democracy that assumes a “minimum level of decency in the people who are elected to public office.” And he breaks down his personal nightmare scenario.