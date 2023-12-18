OUR PICKS Beware the Spread of ‘Cheapfakes’ | Government’s Quantum Efforts | Law to Allow Texas Police to Arrest Migrants, and more

Published 18 December 2023

Generative AI is only one way of creating deceptive and manipulated media—and experts are concerned that not enough attention is paid to “cheapfakes” and other forms of digital manipulation · Scammers Are Tricking Anti-Vaxxers into Buying Bogus Medical Documents

On Telegram, scammers are impersonating doctors to sell fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates and other products, showing how criminals are taking advantage of conspiracy theories · Abbott to Sign Law Allowing Texas Police to Arrest Migrants

The new law, which would take effect in March, could bring in mass arrests and a court fight between Texas and the federal government over immigration powers. · Jan. 6 Rally Organizers Lied About Plan to March to the Capitol, Report Finds

Women for America First, which planned the rally on the Ellipse, knew of President Donald J. Trump’s plans to have his supporters march to the Capitol but repeatedly denied it to federal permitting officials · DHS Looks to Integrate PET Into New Privacy-Preserving Digital Credential

DHS is currently developing a privacy-preserving digital credential that will use privacy-enhancing technologies (PET) to protect sensitive data · Government’s Quantum Efforts Are Shifting to a Near-Term Strategy

As the National Quantum Initiative Act is set to advance to a House vote, one federal official described the technology as “the next thing” on the horizon.

The FTC and DOJ are Aiding China’s Tech Dominance Ambitions (Alexander B. Gray, National Interest)

The United States and China are locked in an accelerating race for dominance over the technologies of the future, from autonomous vehicles to artificial intelligence to hypersonic missiles. While Beijing is marshaling every tool in the Communist Party’s totalitarian kit to dominate the industries of the future, too many in Washington seem content to let ideology and dogma trump American economic and national security. Nowhere is that more evident than in the Biden administration’s misguided approach to antitrust policy.

China’s dedication to dominating future technologies isn’t a state secret. It is enshrined in the “Made in China 2025” initiative and numerous public statements from the Chinese leadership. Whether it is in telecommunications capabilities like 5G, cloud computing, AI, autonomy, electric vehicles, shipbuilding, and more, Beijing has openly pledged to invest extraordinary amounts of state-directed capital, both financial and human, into attaining global preeminence. Such investments will free China from potential foreign dependence in these areas and allow Beijing geopolitical leverage over countries that fail to lead in these emerging sectors.

Yet despite the very real danger of China assuming the lead in sectors key to the twenty-first century’s economic future, the Biden administration’s antitrust crusaders are launching full-steam ahead on a strategy guaranteed to strengthen Beijing’s technology pursuit at the expense of American companies, workers, and national security.

Worried About Political Deepfakes? Beware the Spread of ‘Cheapfakes’ (Vittoria Elliott, Wired)

Over the summer, a political action committee (PAC) supporting Florida governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis uploaded a video of former president Donald Trump on YouTube in which he appeared to attack Iowa governor Kim Reynolds. It wasn’t exactly real—though the text was taken from one of Trump’s tweets, the voice used in the ad was AI-generated. The video was subsequently removed, but it has spurred questions about the role generative AI will play in the 2024 elections in the US and around the world.