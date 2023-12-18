WORLD ROUNDUP The Return of the Monroe Doctrine | What Has Hamas Accomplished? | Jungle as a Highway for Migrants, and more

Published 18 December 2023

· Hungary Vetoes EU Aid Package for Ukraine

Japan’s aid to Malaysia follows similar deals with the Philippines and Bangladesh this year · Jungle Between Colombia, Panama Becomes Highway for Migrants from Around the World

The jungle between Colombia and Panama this year became a speedy but still treacherous highway for hundreds of thousands of people from around the world · The Return of the Monroe Doctrine

U.S. responses to China’s growing presence in Latin America risk falling into an old paternalistic pattern · Maersk to Pause All Container Ship Traffic Through the Red Sea

Maersk said the company was deeply concerned about the highly escalated security situation in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden · What Has Hamas Accomplished?

Since Oct. 7, Hamas has made tangible gains—but they’ve come at an extremely high price

Hungary Vetoes EU Aid Package for Ukraine (Alexandra Sharp, Foreign Policy)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed a massive European Union aid package for Ukraine on Friday. The bill promised $54.5 billion over four years to combat Russian advances, particularly as Ukraine prepares for another harsh winter offensive.

Orban threatened to continue blocking the aid deal so long as the EU withholds billions of euros earmarked for Hungary, which have been frozen due to concerns about democratic backsliding in Budapest. On Wednesday, the bloc restored Budapest’s access to nearly $11 billion after ruling that Hungary had made substantial efforts to reform its judiciary—a controversial decision that some experts say is the EU folding to blackmail.

Yet that wasn’t enough for Orban to cave on greater Ukraine aid. “It is a great opportunity for Hungary to make it clear that it must get what it is entitled to: not half of it or one-fourth,” he said. Nearly $23 billion of the EU funds intended for Hungary remain frozen.

Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated Orban’s decision. The two autocrats have long been close allies.

Japan, ASEAN Bolster Ties at Summit Focused On Security, Economy Amid China Tensions (AP / VOA News)

Leaders from Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, at a special summit on Sunday marking their 50th anniversary of friendship, adopted a joint vision that emphasizes security and economic cooperation while respecting the rule of law amid growing tensions with China in regional seas.

Ties between Japan and ASEAN used to be largely based on Japanese assistance to the developing economies, in part due to lingering bitterness over Japan’s wartime actions. But in recent years the ties have focused more on security amid China’s growing assertiveness in the South China Sea, while Japan’s postwar pacifist stance and trust-building efforts have fostered friendlier relations.

The leaders, in a joint statement, called for strengthening their “mutually beneficial” partnership and working together for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. They also called to pursue greater prosperity for the region and to promote people exchanges among the younger generations, Kishida told a joint news conference with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, this year’s ASEAN chair.

Japan adopted a new security strategy last year and has been rapidly building up its military and expanding its military partnerships to better counter China’s growing assertiveness in the region.