WORLD ROUNDUP A Single Integrated Operational Plan for Economic Conflict with China | Rise of ‘Settler Violence’ on Palestinian Lands | Houthi Rebels Are Poised to Seriously Disrupt the Global Economy, and more

Published 19 December 2023

· US Launches Red Sea Force Against Attacks by Yemen’s Houthis

The multinational coalition comes as major shipping companies halt their shipments through the region, where Houthi rebels have attacked commercial vessels since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. · How Much Opium Did Afghans Harvest in 2023 After the Taliban Ban?

The answer, which isn’t straightforward, tells us about the Taliban’s enforcement capabilities and raises questions about the poppy ban’s future. · America Needs a Single Integrated Operational Plan for Economic Conflict with China

Lessons from a recent wargame for managing a crisis over Taiwan · How—and Why—Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Are Poised to Seriously Disrupt the Global Economy

The attacks signaled the Houthis were stepping up their efforts to pressure local commerce as a way to force Israel to suspend its campaign in Gaza · How American Citizens Are Leading Rise of ‘Settler Violence’ on Palestinian Lands

The Biden administration instituted a travel ban on extremist Jewish settlers who attack Palestinians but there is a glaring loophole for US citizens · Denmark Widens Terror Investigation That Coincides with Arrests of Alleged Hamas Members in Germany

Denmark is holding two people in custody and four others are the target of a terrorism investigation

US Launches Red Sea Force Against Attacks by Yemen’s Houthis (DW)

A multinational naval force will be deployed in the Red Sea to defend against attacks from Houthis that have disrupted international shipping routes, United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Tuesday.

“The recent escalation in reckless Houthi attacks originating from Yemen threatens the free flow of commerce, endangers innocent mariners, and violates international law,” Austin, who is on a trip to Bahrain, home to the US Navy’s headquarters in the Middle East, said.

Dubbed “Operation Prosperity Guardian,” the US-led coalition will include Britain, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.

They will reinforce a US and Egyptian-led force already operating in the region.

How Much Opium Did Afghans Harvest in 2023 After the Taliban Ban? (William Byrd, Lawfare)

The Taliban unquestionably have drastically reduced opium poppy cultivation during the 2022-2023 growing season, roughly duplicating the percentage reduction they achieved in 2000-2001 when they were previously in power. This year’s poppy harvest is orders of magnitude smaller than last year’s and is much lower than in any year since the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) started producing estimates in 1994, except for 2001. But there are widely different figures on how much opium cultivation remained this year after the effective Taliban ban was imposed, notably those of UNODC and Alcis, a geographic information services company that has been actively working on Afghanistan’s opium sector for a number of years.

This data gap needs to be resolved since there is an important difference between poppy being virtually wiped out all over the country versus significant cultivation remaining concentrated in certain areas. The answer to this question sheds light on the Taliban—how they govern and implement core policies, the prospects for the coming year with the opium ban by all indications continuing, and the economic and potential political fallout that the ban may cause for the Taliban.