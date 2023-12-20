OUR PICKS Russia Worked to Weaken the Democratic Party Before the 2022 Midterms | Hypersonic Missile Defense | Powering Drones with Ground-Based Lasers, and more

Published 19 December 2023

· Russia Conducted a Broad Campaign to Weaken the Democratic Party Before the 2022 Midterms

US intelligence community says that the Russian Government and its proxies sought to denigrate the Democratic Party before the midterm elections and undermine confidence in the election · Trump’s Stated Goals for the U.S. Intelligence Community: Assessing the Impact

Trump and his surrogates are saying quite clearly that their desire is to purge the government of those not sufficiently politically loyal to Trump. We ignore these stated goals at our peril. · The Fraught Debate Over Whether the 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump, Explained

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump should be taken off the ballot. Could this save democracy from a dangerous threat? Or would it imperil democracy further? · Report: Multi-orbit Sensing Architectures Optimal for Hypersonic Missile Defense

A new report from CSIS is intended to be a “cheat sheet” for policy makers weighing current and future sensor architecture designs · Terror Expert: “The Risk of Attacks in Europe Is Higher Than Before October 7th”

Will there soon be Hamas attacks in Germany? · DARPA Puts Millions Behind Effort to Power Drones with Ground-Based Lasers

Raytheon gets $10 million to develop energy “webs” that could keep drones in the air indefinitely

Russia Conducted a Broad Campaign to Weaken the Democratic Party Before the 2022 Midterms (U.S. National Intelligence Council)

Russia sought to weaken the Democratic Party before the 2022 midterms, according to the U.S. intelligence community. “The IC assesses that the Russian Government and its proxies sought to denigrate the Democratic Party before the midterm elections and undermine confidence in the election, most likely to undermine US support for Ukraine,” the National Intelligence Council declared in a report dated December 2022 and recently released in redacted form.

Trump’s Stated Goals for the U.S. Intelligence Community: Assessing the Impact (Asha Rangappa and Marc Polymeropoulos, Just Security)

The phrase “failure of imagination” is often associated with the 9/11 Commission report. The term was used to describe why the U.S. intelligence community did not anticipate and prevent the historic attack on the country. We would be wise to remember this admonition as we look ahead to the potential for a future Trump presidency, especially in light of recent reporting detailing his plan to revamp – and, in fact, deeply politicize – the federal government. Quite remarkably, Trump is not hiding his intentions. He and his surrogates are saying quite clearly that their desire is to purge the government of those not sufficiently politically loyal to Trump. We ignore these stated goals at our peril. As unrealistic as it may seem that he will bring them to fruition, it is worth considering their potential consequences if he succeeds. Indeed, given his outspoken plans, he would likely try converting them into a “mandate” were he to win the presidency.

The future scenario can and must be imagined.

The Fraught Debate Over Whether the 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump, Explained (Andrew Prokop, Vox)

The Colorado Supreme Court believes that he shouldn’t. In a 4-3 ruling Tuesday, the justices ruled that, because Trump engaged in “insurrection” in trying to overturn the 2020 election, the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment bars him from the presidency.

Various lawsuits on these grounds have been filed in states across the country, but this is the first in which a state court has found Trump ineligible. The Colorado justices have placed the ruling on hold until January 4, 2024, to allow for Trump to appeal to the US Supreme Court.

Some of the country’s most prominent legal experts, and a small number of activists and politicians, have backed this push to disqualify Trump. Yet most in the Democratic Party have kept a wary distance from the effort. And other experts have argued that such actions, intended to save American democracy, might in fact imperil it even further.

Report: Multi-orbit Sensing Architectures Optimal for Hypersonic Missile Defense (Mikayla Easley, Defense Scoop)

As the Defense Department looks to modernize how it spots, tracks and defeats hypersonic missiles and other advanced threats, focus should remain on deploying sensors in multiple domains and orbital regimes, according to a new report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

While designing and deploying that architecture, Pentagon leaders should prioritize persistent coverage in the Indo-Pacific and capabilities that provide fire-control quality data, the document notes.

Released on Monday, the study — “Getting on Track: Space and Airborne Sensors for Hypersonic Missile Defense” — outlines current and future options for space-based sensor architectures and discusses their unique tradeoffs, characteristics that should inform architecture design and specific paths the Defense Department should avoid.

Terror Expert: “The Risk of Attacks in Europe Is Higher Than Before October 7th” (Katharina Kunert, Stern)

Will there soon be Hamas attacks in Germany? How networked is the terrorist group in the country? How high is the risk at Christmas markets? Expert Hans-Jakob Schindler on the current threat from Islamists in Europe. It would have been the first attack by the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas in Europe: four men have been in custody in Germany and the Netherlands since Thursday; the federal prosecutor’s office in Karlsruhe accuses them of looking for weapons that were ready for possible attacks on Jewish institutions in Europe should be. Does Germany have to expect further attack plans in the future? The extremism expert Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler from the transatlantic think tank “Counter Extremism Project” has long been warning about possible risks.

DARPA Puts Millions Behind Effort to Power Drones with Ground-Based Lasers (Patrick Tucker, Defense One)

Can the U.S. military power an entire drone swarm—including its directed-energy weapons—by firing a laser at it? DARPA is paying Raytheon $10 million to start working on it.

“Under the two-year contract, Raytheon will create an airborne relay design to enable ‘webs’ capable of harvesting, transmitting and redirecting optical beams. These ‘webs’ will transmit energy from ground sources to high altitude for the precision, long-range operation of unmanned systems, sensors and effectors,” Raytheon announced last week.

Two other teams, from Draper and BEAM Co, are also competing in the DARPA effort.