OUR PICKS Who Is an AI Worker? | FBI’s Lack of Action on Ransomware Gang | Turning Wastewater Directly into Drinking Water, and more

Published 20 December 2023

Drought-Prone California OKs New Rules for Turning Wastewater Directly into Drinking Water (AP / VOA News)

When a toilet is flushed in California, the water can end up in a lot of places: an ice skating rink in Ontario, ski slopes around Lake Tahoe, farmland in the Central Valley.

And — coming soon — kitchen faucets.

California regulators on Tuesday approved new rules to let water agencies recycle wastewater and put it right back into the pipes that carry drinking water to homes, schools and businesses.

It’s a big step for a state that has struggled for decades to secure reliable sources of drinking water for its more than 39 million residents. And it signals a shift in public opinion on a subject that as recently as two decades ago prompted backlash that scuttled similar projects.

Since then, California has been through multiple extreme droughts, including the most recent one that scientists say was the driest three-year period on record and left the state’s reservoirs at dangerously low levels.

Bilateral Tensions Cause the Number of American Students in China to Plummet (William Yang, VOA News)

Students from China and the U.S. have been traveling between the two countries for decades, playing an important role in cultivating people-to-people ties between the world’s top two economies. However, rising tension between Beijing and Washington in recent years is posing serious threats to this tradition.

During a talk at the Brookings Institute in Washington last week, U.S. ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said there were 15,000 American students in China “six or seven years ago,” but that number dropped to 350 in 2022. While the number of American students rebounded to 700 in 2023, Burns said the number doesn’t represent interest by Washington.

A Small Town Waits for a Dark Matter Gold Rush (Carin Leong, Scientific American)

Robyn Varland: Silver Star has been here since 1936. It is, once Homestake closed, the oldest continuously operating business in town. I bought it in August 2001. Homestake was almost closed at that point. They took their last load of gold out in December of 2001. So I knew the business was probably at the bottom.