WORLD ROUNDUP US Investors See Value in Israeli Tech Firms Despite War | Industrial Policy’s First Cracks Are Starting to Show | Taiwan Election is Not Only About China, and more

Published 27 December 2023

· Chemical Tanker Hit by Drone from Iran, Says U.S. Military

Maritime tensions stemming from the Israel-Hamas war intensify as Pentagon blames Tehran for first time · US Investors See Value in Israeli Tech Firms Despite War

even as the war rages, tech funding deals are still getting done, albeit at a slower pace · As World’s Gaze Shifts to Gaza, Israel’s Psyche Remains Defined by Oct. 7 Attack Hamas’s brutal raid and taking of hostages has left Israelis deeply traumatized and is expected to reshape the country for years to come · Lipstadt: ‘Antisemitism Is Like a Virus for Which There Is No Cure’

Subjecting Israel to a standard no other country must meet is the essence of antisemitism · Industrial Policy’s First Cracks Are Starting to Show

This year, state intervention solidified as the world’s new economic orthodoxy—and its weaknesses began to emerge · Whisky and the Coal Mining ‘Shack’: Taiwan Election is Not Only About China

Taiwan’s Jan. 13 presidential and parliamentary election will define how the Chinese-claimed island deals with Beijing — and a host of other contentious topics

Chemical Tanker Hit by Drone from Iran, Says U.S. Military (Melanie Swan, The Times)

A chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean has been hit by a drone from Iran, according to the US military, the first time America has specifically blamed the Tehran regime for targeting a ship.

The attack comes as the Houthis, a Yemen-based, Iranian-backed militia, blockade the Red Sea in support of Hamas, the terrorist network at war with Israel.

The Pentagon said the drone caused a fire on board and structural damage to the Chem Pluto, “a Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned, and Netherlands-operated chemical tanker”, but there were no casualties.

The maritime industry believes that the tanker was sailing from Saudi Arabia to India but had links to Israel.

The assault in the Indian Ocean represents the latest chapter in a maritime conflict spinning from the war in Gaza. Houthi rebels have been targeting ships in the Red Sea, the world’s biggest oil gateway, as the Gaza war escalates to multiple fronts.

US Investors See Value in Israeli Tech Firms Despite War (Reuters / VOA News)

Investors and analysts had predicted the conflict with the Palestinians would derail a fragile recovery in high-tech, which accounts for more than half of Israel’s exports and nearly a fifth of its overall economic output.

Funding had already dropped sharply amid a global slowdown and a divisive government judicial overhaul when the war took its toll on the economy. Growth, on pace for a 3.4% clip this year, has fallen to an expected 2% with the outlook at least as grim.

At least 15% of the tech workforce has been called up for military reserve duty.

Yet, even as the war rages, tech funding deals are still getting done, albeit at a slower pace. Startups have raised more than $6 billion in 2023 compared with $16 billion in 2022.