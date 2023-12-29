WORLD ROUNDUP North Korea’s Kim Jong-un Is Thinking the Unthinkable | The Promise and Peril of Geopolitics | Iran Threatens to Take Red Sea Disruption to New Waters, and more

Published 28 December 2023

· North Korea’s Kim Jong-un Is Thinking the Unthinkable

The Dear Leader has stopped engaging with the US and strengthened ties with Russia. But it’s what is happening at home that truly defies his country’s history · Could Netanyahu Be Replaced? Israeli PM Is Losing Trust of His People

Two thirds of Israelis want a general election as soon as the war stops · U.S. Leaders Should Take Israel’s Threats Against Lebanon Seriously

If Israeli officials continue to indicate that a war with Hezbollah is coming, Washington should gradually separate itself from Israel or risk entering the fray · Iran Threatens to Take Red Sea Disruption to New Waters

Targeting shipping has been disturbingly successful · The Promise and Peril of Geopolitics

The world’s most dismal science could make Eurasia safe for illiberalism and predation—or protect it from those forces

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un Is Thinking the Unthinkable (Richard Lloyd Parry and Tim Hornyak, The Times)

It is common to think of North Korea as an unchanging place, a bizarre Cold War fossil that has survived into the present day, but the past year has shown Kim’s ability to adjust to changing geopolitical realities and balance aggression with compromise.

In recent months, he has continued along the path of high-speed military development, while chumming up to Russia and remaining on the right side of China. He has even permitted a tiny measure of political dissent in a country notorious for being the most repressive and intolerant in the world.

Having assembled an arsenal of a few score nuclear warheads, he has spent the past two years testing a range of weapons systems on which they could be launched, including short-range cruise missiles, fast and highly maneuverable hypersonic missiles, and missiles that can be launched from trains and submarines.

Could Netanyahu Be Replaced? Israeli PM Is Losing Trust of His People (Anshel Pfeffer, The Times)

A poll in mid-December by the Israel Democracy Institute reported that although 66 per cent of Israelis believe the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) can destroy Hamas’s military capabilities in Gaza, even more than that, 69 per cent, said they want elections to be held as soon as the war is over. Only 39 per cent of those who voted for Netanyahu’s Likud party said that they would do so again.

In another survey, Bar-Ilan University, only 24 per cent of Israelis said they thought Netanyahu was the most trustworthy source of news on the war. Seventy-three per cent said that the official military spokesman was their most trusted source.

It is not only members of the public, either, who do not believe Netanyahu is leading Israel in this war. The highest echelons of the security and political establishments are of the same view.

Netanyahu is in a bind. His political ratings are plummeting and large chunks of his nationalist base have already abandoned him, at least in the polls. But Israelis, still traumatized by the devastating October 7 massacre, still support the war on Hamas, especially those on the right whom Netanyahu needs to win back.