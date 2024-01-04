WORLD ROUNDUP We May Never Know Truth About Lab Leak Theory | Israel ‘In Talks with Congo’ Over Resettlement Plan for Gazans | The Specter of Nationalism, and more

Published 3 January 2024

What Caused Covid? Why We May Never Know Truth About Lab Leak Theory (Tom Whipple, The Times)

The world’s greatest mystery started with the world’s smallest change. Probably in the autumn of 2019, almost certainly in China, a few unremarkable atoms on a hitherto unremarkable virus altered and a human became infected with a new coronavirus.

That human infected others. Those others infected more. Until, four years ago, an infectious disease website uploaded a message. “Subject: PRO/AH/EDR> Undiagnosed pneumonia – China (HU)”.

In the years since, no virus has been so closely watched. We now know how it spreads, how it kills, how the position of those fateful atoms allows it to infect us. What we don’t know, still, is how that first infection happened.

Even as the pandemic recedes, the argument about its origins rages — and has become one of the bitterest in science and politics. But, four years on, can we ever hope to track down that tiny change with those world-stopping consequences?

Iran’s Climate Migration Crisis Could Turn Into National ‘Disaster’ (Golnaz Esfandiari and Mohammad Zarghami, VOA News)

Record temperatures, prolonged droughts, and the drying up of rivers and lakes are displacing tens of thousands of Iranians each year, experts say.

Many of the climate migrants are farmers, laborers, and fishermen who are moving with their families from the countryside to major urban areas in Iran in search of alternative livelihoods.

Iranian officials have blamed worsening water scarcity and rising desertification on climate change. But experts say the crisis has been exacerbated by government mismanagement and rapid population growth.

While the exact number of climate migrants is unknown, Iranian media estimated that around 42,000 people in 2022 were forced to migrate due to the effects of climate change, including drought, sand and dust storms, floods, and natural disasters. The estimated figure for 2021 was 41,000. Observers say the real figures are likely much higher.

Experts say a growing number of Iranians are likely to leave rural areas as more areas of Iran — where most of the land is arid or semiarid — become uninhabitable every year.