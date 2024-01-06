OUR PICKS Extremism in the Military Is a Problem | Critical Infrastructure Is Sinking Along the US East Coast | Is ISIS Really a Defeated Terrorist Organization?, and more

Published 6 January 2024

Most Jan. 6 Defendants Get Time Behind Bars, but Less Than U.S. Seeks

Three years after the Capitol attack, more than half of the roughly 1,200 people charged in the largest investigation in U.S. history have been sentenced · There’s New Evidence of Foreign Money Going to a President: Trump

On Thursday, members of the House Oversight Committee finally offered actual concrete evidence of a president benefiting from an influx of foreign money. The president at issue was Donald Trump. · Critical Infrastructure Is Sinking Along the US East Coast

Up and down the Atlantic Coast, the land is steadily sinking, or subsiding. That’s destabilizing levees, roads, and airports, just as sea levels are rising. · Is ISIS Really a Defeated Terrorist Organization?

The world has failed so far to predict and prevent notable attacks from terrorist organizations

The United States has long been blessed with a civil-military relationship that is a model of democratic and civic stability. Extremism in the ranks, however, is growing—and dangerous.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Defense finally released a report on extremism in the American military after a long delay. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had commissioned the study in early 2021, four months after the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, and a contractor, the Institute for Defense Analyses (IDA), completed its work in the spring of 2022—but the report wasn’t published for more than a year.

The study wasn’t much of a bombshell. It confirmed what many observers of the military—including me, based on decades of teaching military officers—already knew: that political extremism in the U.S. military is rare but growing. That’s the good news, but as the IDA report notes, the problem doesn’t have to be big to be lethal: “The participation in violent extremist activities of even a small number of individuals with military connections and military training … could present a risk to the military and to the country as a whole.”

The IDA analysts relied on existing data to take a snapshot of the current state of extremism in the military. Analysts tried to track indicators such as military personnel advocating the overthrow of the U.S. government, expressing interest in political violence, and even supporting terrorism. The caveat IDA applied to its findings was probably meant to be reassuring, but it is in fact deeply worrisome: “IDA’s review found no evidence that the number of violent extremists in the military is disproportionate to the number of violent extremists in the United States as a whole, although there is some indication that the rate of participation by former service members is slightly higher and may be growing.”

IDA then added this careful but hugely important footnote: “It does not appear to be possible to compare military and civilian participation rates for nonviolent forms of extremist activities that are prohibited for service members, because these forms of conduct are not prohibited for the civilian population.” (Cont.)