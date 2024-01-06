WORLD ROUNDUP How Eritrean Sectarianism Arrived on Britain’s Streets | Palestinian Authority Must Be Transformed to Run Gaza | A Chinese EV Company Has Taken Tesla’s Crown

Published 6 January 2024

· Britain Grants Asylum to Greater Percentage of Migrants Than Most of Europe

Application approvals have doubled since Brexit, hitting high of 75.1 per cent in year ending September 2023 · How Eritrean Sectarianism Arrived on Britain’s Streets

Protests seeking to disrupt events hosted by Eritrea, known as the ‘North Korea of Africa’, have grown more violent in recent months. · Palestinian Authority Must Be Transformed to Run Gaza

The authority is deeply corrupt with a poor track record of governance · Terrorism in Iran Exposes a Vulnerability It Doesn’t Want to Admit

The attack punctures the image of Iran as capable of flexing its might in wars around the region without suffering such large-scale retaliation at home · A Chinese EV Company Has Taken Tesla’s Crown

Beijing has gone “all in” on electric cars—rattling Washington and Brussels · Is Russia’s Future a Forever War?

The Kremlin is hunkering down, but 2023 showed that its rule is less stable than it wants us to think · How the Gaza War Could Shape Global Politics in 2024

From India to Germany to the United States, debate over the war could have real electoral consequences · To Beat Russia, Ukraine Needs a Major Tech Breakthrough

Ukraine’s top general says his country must innovate on the level of inventing gunpowder to “break military parity” with Russia. If it’s successful, it could change the future of war.

Britain Grants Asylum to Greater Percentage of Migrants Than Most of Europe (Charles Hymas, The Telegraph)

Britain is granting asylum to a greater percentage of migrants than the majority of other European countries after a doubling in approvals of applications since Brexit, analysis of official figures has revealed.

Asylum approval rates for migrants arriving in the country hit a high of 75.1 per cent in the year ending September 2023, up from 31.1 per cent in 2018, according to an analysis of official data from 33 European nations.

It means that Britain has jumped from 26th to seventh in the league table of the European nations with the highest initial approval rates. It is topped by countries such as Ireland, Portugal, the Netherlands and Estonia.

Britain’s approval rate for asylum seekers is now more than double that of countries such as France (30.6 per cent) and Sweden (32.2 per cent). They are also about 50 per cent higher than southern EU nations such as Italy (46 per cent) and Greece (52.9 per cent), both of which have faced surges of illegal migration across the Mediterranean.

How Eritrean sSectarianism Arrived on Britain’s Streets (Ben Ellery, The Times)

In the horn of Africa, President Afwerki of Eritrea stands accused of creating one of the world’s bleakest dictatorships, provoking countless numbers of his countrymen to flee.

More than 3,000 miles away, British streets are now playing host to Eritrean sectarianism, with those loyal to Afwerki engaging in violent clashes with members of the diaspora who strongly oppose the dictator.

In recent months incidents have become more hostile and last week they culminated in a mob on the streets of south London brandishing sticks and setting upon the police.

Footage of the skirmish, which left an emergency worker needing hospital treatment after being attacked with a roadworks barrier, went viral.

Palestinian Authority Must Be Transformed to Run Gaza (Catherine Philp, The Times)

The PA signed up to the Oslo Accords recognising Israel and committing to peace and a Palestinian state. The authority, however, is deeply corrupt with a poor track record of governance.

Handing it civil governance of a destroyed Gaza still under Israeli military control will require a wholesale transformation as well as a revolution in how Israel regards the Palestinian question.