WORLD ROUNDUP Britain’s Pathetic Defense Spending | Is Israel Winning the War on the Tunnels in Gaza? | Chinese Military Invasion of Taiwan Unlikely, and more

Published 8 January 2024

· China Accuses Foreign Consultant of Spying for MI6

Beijing says Britain used suspect to build ‘intelligence co-operation relationship’ · Dutch Spies Hid Engineer’s Role in Stalling Iran Nuclear Project

Erik van Sabben released computer worm that compromised nuclear weapons program. Weeks later he was dead. · Britain’s Pathetic Defense Spending Is a Repeat of 1930s Mistakes

Too often, we neglect the Armed Forces only to be caught out by world events. We see that again today. · The Anticlimactic End of Israel’s Democracy Crisis

The Netanyahu government’s signature legislation went out with a whimper. But the forces behind it have bigger plans. · Is Israel Winning the War on the Tunnels in Gaza?

Destroying Hamas’s underground network has been slow and cumbersome · Kim Jong-un’s Daughter on Track to Assume Power as Aunt Fades from Spotlight: Analysts

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s daughter, known as Ju-ae, appears to have defeated his sister, Kim Yo-jong, in the race to be his successor · Chinese Military Invasion Unlikely, Think Tank Says

“Salami Tactics”: Rather than launching a war, the CCP is seeking to pressure Taiwan politically, militarily, economically, psychologically and socially, a report says · Big Shift in China Policy Unlikely Whoever Wins Taiwan Election

Next president will face major domestic and external constraints

China Accuses Foreign Consultant of Spying for MI6 (The Times)

China’s spy agency today claimed to have identified a suspect who spied on behalf of Britain’s MI6 intelligence service.

The Ministry of State Security (MSS) said in a WeChat post that Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service — also known as MI6 — used a foreign national with the surname Huang to establish an “intelligence co-operation relationship”.

Huang, who headed a foreign consulting agency, “entered China several times under instructions to use their public profile as a cover to collect China-related intelligence for Britain … and seek other personnel whom MI6 could turn”, the MSS said.

Huang allegedly passed 17 pieces of intelligence, including confidential state secrets, to MI6 before he was identified, according to the MSS.

The ministry also claimed that he had received “professional intelligence training” in Britain and had used “specialist spying equipment” to send communications.

Dutch Spies Hid Engineer’s Role in Stalling Iran Nuclear Project (Bruno Waterfield, The Times)

A Dutch engineer played the “crucial role” in a mission to sabotage Iran’s nuclear weapons program with a sophisticated computer virus as part of a US and Israeli mission, without the knowledge of his country’s government.

Erik van Sabben released the “very advanced” computer worm known as Stuxnet into the Natanz underground nuclear plant’s computer systems at the end of 2008, bringing the Iranian nuclear program to a grinding halt. He was killed in a road accident two weeks later.

The secret operation, part of an American and Israeli mission classified at “ultra secret”, was carried out together by the CIA and Mossad and had been years in the making, but faced a major problem: how to get an agent and the sabotage software into Iran’s heavily guarded atomic complex.

Van Sabben, 36, was the answer. The until now unknown hero of the operation that set back Iran’s atomic bomb program by years, was recruited by the Dutch intelligence services in 2005.

on January 16, 2009, Van Sabben broke his neck and died after his motorcycle left the road and overturned.